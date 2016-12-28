Cyclones, 'Neers pick up Chick-fil-A wins

Sullivan Central tipped off the tournament opposite host and defending champion Elizabethton, which jumped out front early and held off the pesky Cougars for an 86-66 win.

“Our pressure didn’t really affect them and that is what we hang our hat on,” said Cougars coach Derek McGhee. “They shoot the ball extremely well, and we have been lately but not tonight. We couldn’t get anything to fall.”

On the heels of 15 points from sharpshooter Michael Robinson, Elizabethton led 42-28 at the half. Robinson had plenty of support from his teammates with Hayden Townsend dropping in nine points and Alex Norwood and Jacob Turner getting six apiece.

Central stayed in the game thanks to the play of Grayson Wright, who had eight first-half points, and Aaron Rose and Jordan Self, who had five each.

In the second half, Luke Hutson tossed in 13 points and led Central in scoring for the game. Wright and Self each finished with 12, but the Cougars’ shooting touch was missing overall.

“When we aren’t shooting the basketball good, I just don’t know what to do,” McGhee said. “We were missing 2- and 3-footers, layups and free throws.

“You aren’t going to win many basketball games shooting like that.”

Robinson closed with a game-high 29 points. Jacob Norris had a solid second half to finish with 13 for the Cyclones.

Central will take on Tuesday night’s loser between East Hamilton and Happy Valley today at 1:30 p.m. Elizabethton will play Cherokee at 6:30.

In the night’s second game, Maryville Heritage pinned a 73-61 loss on Volunteer.

The Mountaineers jumped out to an 35-19 advantage by halftime, but the Falcons whittled their deficit to five in the fourth quarter before Heritage iced the win at the free throw line.

Heritage’s Calvin Keeble led all scorers with 24 points and Brandon Davis had 19.

Jared Lawson put up 20 points to lead Volunteer.

The Falcons will face Cloudland today at noon. Heritage will square off with Morristown West at 5 p.m.