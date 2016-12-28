Bolstered by big men, Christ School makes Arby's quarters

In many cases, the best defense is to simply raise one’s hands.

Christ School big men Giir Ring, at 6-8, and Justice Ajogbor, at 6-9, pulled off the perfect assortment of smart defensive tactics Wednesday. In addition to collecting four blocks and 12 rebounds against only two fouls, Ajogbor and Ring allowed just nine Sandy Creek (Ga.) baskets inside 12 feet in the Greenies’ 79-62 Arby’s Classic victory inside Viking Hall.

In fact, that intuitive play was rather infectious for Christ School, which moved into today’s 8 p.m. quarterfinal tilt against Wings Academy (N.Y.). The Greenies (10-3) forced numerous errant midrange jumpers throughout the contest while owning a nearly 2-to-1 edge in rebounding (47-25).

“Usually, we’re a pressing team,” admitted Christ School coach Scott Willard, who received a game-high 17 points from William Fleming. “But today we knew that our rebounding could lead to run-outs and the same types of easy baskets and open shots that you would naturally get from the press. We had high hands and they were really forcing a lot of the action. I would’ve liked for them to take a few more charges ... but I’m really proud of our effort today.”

Justin Rhode added 15 points for Christ School, which committed just seven total fouls. Coleman High amassed a double-double (12 points, 11 rebounds) for the Greenies, who took control with a 19-8 run over the last six minutes of the second quarter.

T.J. Bickerstaff led Sandy Creek (5-3) with 12 points. Eric Williams and Jarred Godfrey chipped in 10 apiece for the Patriots, who look to avoid elimination during today’s noon tussle against Gate City.

In the day’s first game, a consolation contest between Tabernacle Baptist of the Bahamas and David Crockett, the Falcons flew off to a 74-31 victory over the Pioneers.

Long known for its 3-point planning tendencies, Tabernacle has developed a new identity, one that features ball screens, quick transitions and a defense-first mentality.

That identity worked pretty well against Wednesday. Not only did the Falcons (10-3) force the Pioneers into shooting a paltry 24 percent from the floor, a 25-point blitzkrieg between the middle two stanzas allowed the Bahamas crew to cruise into Saturday’s 11:30 a.m. consolation final.

“This is my first year at the helm, and I wanted the team to know how to play,” noted Tabernacle coach Kevin Clarke, who got a game-high 18 points from Shyrone Kemp and 17 more from Desmond Butler. “That was very important for me. We always have the athletes ... and I think the kids are buying in, plus they’re now knowing how to play. It’s making us a lot better.”

Kemp also posted a double-double by hauling in 12 rebounds. Franco Miller (16 points) and Regis Cooper (10) each finished in double digits for the Falcons.

Will Stevens paced the Pioneers with 11 points.