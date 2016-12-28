Arby's roundup: Buford denies Sullivan East 65-58

This year it was Buford, Ga., that held off upset-minded Sullivan East 65-58 in the opening round of the Arby’s Classic at Viking Hall on Tuesday.

Other first-round winners on the day were defending champion Wayne, Ohio, which defeated Tennessee High 83-46; Oak Ridge, which topped Science Hill 64-57; and McCallie of Chattanooga, which won 71-53 over Tabernacle Baptist.

It was another year and another near miss for the Patriots, who led the majority of the first quarter before a late Wolves pushed tied the game at 12.

Buford (10-0) led by just four points at halftime and East was within seven going to the final frame.

Buford got 19 points and 10 rebounds from Marcus Watson and 16 points each from Donell Nixon and David Viti. Wolves point guard Alex Jones dished out 11 assists and came up with five steals.

The Patriots (13-3) got 27 points from Gavin Grubb, including a 13-of-14 effort from the free throw line. Grubb flirted with a triple-double by adding seven assists and grabbing nine rebounds.

The Patriots will take on rival Tennessee High on Thursday morning at 9 o’clock. The Vikings held tough for a quarter against the defending Arby’s champions before being outscored 67-35 by the hot-shooting Warriors the rest of the way.

Wayne made 32 of its 49 field goal attempts in the game, including 8 of 16 from the 3-point line. Ray James sank 9 of 10 shot attempts to finish with a game-high 22 points for the Warriors (5-0). L’Christian Smith was 6-of-8 for 12 points, Isaiah Trice went 4-of-4 and Matt Palma was 3-of-4 for 10 points each.

Wayne moved on to face Buford on Thursday at 5 p.m.

Tennessee High (6-6) got 18 points from Michael Mays and 11 from Christian Webb.

After a slow opening quarter, McCallie poured in 29 second-quarter points against Tabernacle to take a 14-point halftime advantage and slowly expanded the margin in the second half.

McCallie got 18 points apiece from Junior Clay and Max Shulman. Shulman came down with six rebounds for the Blue Tornado, who are coached by his father, former East Tennessee State assistant and Chattanooga head coach John Shulman.

Tabernacle got a game-high 20 points from Franco Miller, who also dished out a game-high five assists. Desmond Butler added 14 points and Syrone Kemp netted 11 for the Falcons, who play David Crockett on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. in the first game of the consolation bracket.

McCallie (12-1) faces Washington Park out of Racine, Wis., in the final first-round game Wednesday night at 8:30.

Oak Hill, playing without stars Tee Higgins and E.J. Bush, held off Science Hill in the nightcap. Higgins, a five-star football recruit who has committed to Clemson, will be participating in the Under Armour All-American game on Monday and is already in Orlando, Fla. Bush, meanwhile, suffered a knee injury in a game against Science Hill 10 days ago and could be lost for the season.

In their place, Tyshawn Young and Anthony Gibson carried the Wildcats’ offense. Young sank 10 of 14 shots and 9 of 10 free throws for a game-high 29 points. Gibson added 17 points, and each player came up with six rebounds.

Holden Hensley and Bowden Lyon led Science Hill (10-7) with 17 and 14 points, respectively. Lyon also had eight rebounds, five assists and a steal.

The Hilltoppers will face Dobyns-Bennett on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. Oak Ridge (12-0) will match up with Trinity of Louisville, Ky., on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.