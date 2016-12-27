Kingsport's Halvorsen shoots lights-out in Greenies' Arby's win over Pioneers

Greenies senior Matt Halvorsen lit up Viking Hall for 17 first-quarter points, Christ School sprinted to a 29-11 lead at the end of one quarter and the Greenies went on to defeat the Pioneers 80-54.

By halftime, Halvorsen had made 5 of 7 3-pointers and scored 23 points.

“I thought there were no weapons allowed in Viking Hall,” Good said. “Then Matt gets in there with a 3-point barrage.”

Halvorsen’s first 3 broke a 7-7 deadlock and his second put the Greenies up 19-9. A third straight from atop the Arby’s logo made it 22-11. A conventional three-point play finished off the 17-point frame and pushed the cushion to 27-11.

“Matt brought the energy and the rest of the guys tried to match it,” Christ School coach Scott Willard. “He definitely led the way for us at the start.”

Two more deep Halvorsen 3s gave the Greenies (9-1) leads of 39-22 and 45-24 in the second quarter.

“(The Pioneers) were showing a zone press and with the speed we have at the point guard position, it’s kind of pick your poison,” Willard said. “Matt got to the corners and our guards did a good job of finding him. Once he got hot, there wasn’t much past halfcourt you could do with him.”

Halvorsen showed no nerves in returning to play in his home state. The Kingsport native and former Dobyns-Bennett player also was with the Greenies in the 2014 Arby’s Classic.

“It felt weird being back, but I like it,” Halvorsen said. “It’s a good place. I love this area and the people here. If felt great to be back.”

He spread the credit around for his performance Tuesday.

“It starts with my teammates beating their man off the dribble and they know to look for me,” Halvorsen said. “They are the most unselfish players I’ve ever played with. Once I hit one and they know I’m on it, they look for me.”

William Fleming, a 6-foot-5 senior, added 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Greenies. Giir Ring, a 6-8 junior, also had seven boards to go with six points.

“We can go big or we can go small,” Willard said. “We’ve got some versatility with this team. They took care of the boards and didn’t allow many second shots.”

Matt wasn’t the only Halvorsen doing damage. Sophomore Brad Halvorsen survived a shaky start to tally six points.

“No nerves with Matt, but definitely for Brad,” Willard said. “He airmailed his first shot by a full court but then got back in and hit his next one. Matt has been there and done that.”

Once Matt Halvorsen got going, Crockett’s only real hope was matching shots, but the Pioneers (7-6) made only 5 of 36 3-point attempts.

“Shooting like that is not usually going to work out for you,” Good said. “At least we didn’t turn it over and we got shots. We just didn’t make them. If you hit some shots, you at least have an opportunity to weather some of the storm. ”

Josh Releford had Crockett off to a 5-0 start and knocked down eight straight in the second quarter to trim a 20-point deficit to a dozen before Matt Halvorsen got cranked up again.

“(Halvorsen) hit three 3s in transition after we took some bad shots and that’s hard to deal with,” Releford said. “He ran the floor and hit 3s. That’s his job and he did it.”

Releford led Crockett with 21 points. Senior newcomer Abe Strunk, playing just his second game with the team since moving up from Florida, added 10.

Matt Halvorsen played just four minutes in the second half and finished with a game-high 25 points.

Crockett plays Tabernacle Baptist in a consolation bracket game Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. Christ School moved on to face Sandy Creek, Ga., at 4 p.m. in a first-round contest.