Volunteer sails off to sweep of Twin Springs

The Falcons (5-10) built a 33-17 advantage after two quarters and continued to pull away in the second half for a 59-31 win over the Titans (2-6) on Monday night.

Coach Greg Barnett’s Falcons struggled in the previous meeting with the Titans, escaping with a five-point victory, and he thought the difference this time was because Volunteer dictated the tempo.

“I think early on tonight we did some things to them defensively that kind of frustrated them and we built our lead a little bit and I think that sort of put them back on their heels,” Barnett said. “The thing we talked about in pregame today was that we were a little deeper and we wanted to increase the tempo. ... We wanted to make it a game where we got up and down the floor and use our depth, which I think worked to our advantage.”

The Falcons, who outscored the visitors 16-3 in the third quarter, had 13 of 14 players who saw action dent the scoring column, led by Jared Lawson’s 14 points.

Twin Springs coach Mack Dockery said the bottom line was that the Falcons wanted it more than his team did.

“One thing I’ve told our kids all year is that we are not going to sacrifice effort,” Dockery said. “We have not put any winning expectations on them, just 100 percent effort every night, and we just did not get it tonight.

“I’ll give (the Falcons) credit tonight. They pushed us around and got up and pressured us and we just took it.

“We feel like we can compete in our conference this year,” Dockery added, “but not with the effort we showed tonight.”

Garrett Dougherty led the Titans with 12 points and freshman Dean Jarnigan had 10.

“Jarnigan is a handful in the paint and he is going to be a heck of a player,” Barnett noted.

In the girls’ contest, Volunteer had four players reach double figures in a 67-36 victory over the Lady Titans (3-5).

Despite the ease of the win, Volunteer coach Tracy Cloninger saw room for improvement.

“I was especially disappointed with our turnovers in the first half,” Cloninger noted. “We would get a steal and instead of executing and having a great offensive possession, we would turn the ball back over.

“I did not feel like our intensity was where I wanted that it to be. We’ve had some games where they have come out and they are really crazy defensively and moving everywhere, but tonight I was not pleased with their defensive effort.”

The Lady Falcons (8-7) scored the game’s first 12 points. The Salyer sisters, Josie (two) and Chloe (six), scored the game’s first eight.

Lauren Duncan, who led Twin Springs with 16 points, countered with 12 of her team’s first 14 points, but the Lady Titans could not handle the Lady Falcons’ pressure.

Chloe Salyer led the Lady Falcons with 16 points. Bryna Minton added 13, and Josie Salyer notched a double-double with 12 points and 10 assists. Abby Hensley also reach double figures with 10 points.

Twin Springs’ Brian Powers, whose team had lost 71-42 in its first meeting with Volunteer, knew going in the challenge the Lady Titans were facing.

“It’s hard for us to simulate the pressure they apply in practice,” Powers said. “We have a lot of young kids and I felt like Volunteer did a great job of putting pressure on us, which affected anything we were trying to run offensively.”