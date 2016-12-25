Holidays are for hoops

One of the top high school basketball tournaments in the nation, the Arby’s Classic boasts more than 25 former players who went on to play or are playing in either the NBA or the NFL and more than 50 currently playing NCAA Division I basketball.

This year’s field will no doubt add to those totals.

The tournament opens at 1 p.m. on Tuesday and will run five consecutive days through Saturday evening’s championship game.

Christ School out of Arden, N.C., and David Crockett play in the first game. The Greenies feature a pair of former Dobyns-Bennett players in senior Matt Halvorsen and sophomore Brad Halvorsen. Matt Halvorsen, a 6-foot-1 shooting guard who has signed with Western Carolina, is regarded by multiple recruiting publications, including Phenom Hoop Report and Prep Hoops North Carolina, as the best perimeter shooter in North Carolina.

Last season, Halvorsen set the all-time single-season 3-point shooting record at Christ School with 111 made 3-pointers while connecting on 48 percent of his attempts. He led the Greenies in scoring at 16.1 points per game and averaged four assists per contest.

Christ School also features 6-8 junior Giir Ring of Australia, who has offers from Texas, Ohio State, Florida State and Kansas State. Damon Harge, a 5-10 junior point guard and former YouTube sensation with his ball-handling skills at a young age, has offers from DePaul, Memphis and Texas Tech among others. Senior Will Fleming (6-6) also returned this season and the Greenies added 6-9 freshman Justice Ajogbor.

Freeport, Bahamas-based Tabernacle Baptist makes its 18th consecutive appearance in the Arby’s, facing Chattanooga’s McCallie School in Game 2. The Falcons feature 6-2 junior Franco Miller, 6-4 junior Regis Cooper and 6-3 junior Shyrone Kemp.

McCallie expects to make a strong run in the tournament with 6-2 junior Junior Clay, 6-4 senior Henley Edge, 6-4 senior Max Shulman, 6-6 senior Seth Clark and 6-6 junior Mac Hunt. The Blue Tornado are coached by Johnson City native and East Tennessee State alum John Shulman, who coached Chattanooga from 2004-13 and led the Mocs to NCAA tournament appearances in 2005 and 2009.

Game 3 features Sullivan East under the helm of coach John Dyer, who picked up his 500th career win just a few weeks ago. The Patriots will tangle with Buford, Ga., and coach Eddie Martin, who has 738 career wins and coached Greater Atlanta Christian to the 2013 Arby’s Classic title. Gavin Grubb recently broke East’s career scoring record and has 1,771 points in his Patriots career. Top players on the Wolves are 6-8 senior Sahil Patel, 5-10 junior Alex Jones, 6-5 junior Marcus Watson and 6-6 sophomore Donnell Nixon.

Tournament host Tennessee High drew defending Arby’s champion Wayne, Ohio. Wayne will be vying to become just the second team to win back-to-back Arby’s titles (Whites Creek, 1989-90). The Warriors finished 25-1 last season and reached as high as No. 14 nationally in the USA Today high school rankings. The Warriors lost a number of players from last season but do return 6-5 junior L’Christian Smith. Smith, a four-star football prospect at wide receiver, has already received offers from Michigan, Penn State and Ohio State. Kentucky has offered Smith the chance to play both basketball and football.

Dobyns-Bennett challenges Louisville Trinity in Game 5. Indians coach Charlie Morgan enters the tournament just three wins shy of 500 for his career. The Shamrocks advanced to the Kentucky Sweet 16 last season when they won their third KHSAA 7th Region title in five years and finished with a 29-6 record. Trinity returns return four of five starters and seven seniors overall from last year’s squad. Among the Trinity stars is 6-4 sophomore David Johnson, who has received interest from Tennessee, Louisville and Kentucky. Also back for the Shamrocks are 5-10 senior Jacob King, 6-1 senior Lukas Burkman, 6-3 senior David Barton and 6-4 senior LJ Harris.

The Day 1 nightcap sees Science Hill challenge Oak Ridge. The Wildcats will be without 2015 Arby’s all-tournament performer Tee Higgins. Higgins, a Clemson pledge in football, will be participating in the Under Armour All-American game in Orlando, Fla., on New Year’s Day. Another Wildcats all-tournament player from last year, 6-4 senior Tajion Jones, is back, along with 6-5 senior E.J. Jones.

Wednesday opens at 2:30 p.m. with a consolation bracket game, followed by four more first-round contests beginning with the Christ School-Crockett winner facing Sandy Creek, Ga. The Patriots will be one of the biggest teams in the tournament with 6-7 senior Evan Lester, 6-8 junior Xavier Brewer and 6-7 sophomore guard TJ Bickerstaff.

Gate City faces Wings Academy out of the Bronx, N.Y., in Game 9. The Blue Devils, headed by high-flying 6-2 junior Mac McClung, are one of the top local teams in the field. McClung has already received multiple Division I offers, including one from the Air Force Academy. Zac Ervin is back for his sophomore season in Gate City after having earned Arby’s all-tournament honors as a freshman last year. Wings was 22-4 last year and lost in the New York City Final Four.

Greeneville goes against Blanche Ely from Pompano Beach, Fla., in the next matchup. Blanche Ely is the reigning Florida 7A state champion and led by 2015 USA Today Coach of the Year Melvin Randall. The Tigers return 6-3 Geremy Taylor, 6-6 senior Nicholas Stampley and 6-1 junior Michael Forrest Jr.

Day 2 wraps with the Tabernacle-McCallie winner squaring off against Washington Park from Racine, Wis. — the first team from the state to participate in the Arby’s Classic. Racine features 6-9 sophomore Nobal Days, who is already receiving significant Division I attention and has standing scholarship offers from several Big 10 schools including Wisconsin and Illinois along with Marquette. Larry Canady, a 6-2 sophomore, sports offers from Iowa and UNLV.

Also included among the five-day, 30-game slate, the Arby’s Classic again boasts the Road Runner Markets Slam Dunk Contest Presented by Frito Lay & Pepsi — which is set for Friday at 5:30 p.m., just before the Arby’s semifinals at 7 and 8:30 p.m. — and the Fun Factory Three-Point Contest, which will be held Saturday at 4 p.m. ahead of the 5 p.m. third-place game and the 6:30 p.m. championship.

Admission for each session is $10 with tournament passes available for $50.

The other area hoops tournaments in Northeast Tennessee are the Chick-fil-A Classic in Elizabethton and the Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies Classic in Greeneville.

The Chick-fil-A Classic is back for a second run at Treadway Gymnasium with this year’s field expanded to 12 teams. First-round games begin Tuesday and local teams in the field include Volunteer, Sullivan Central, Cherokee, Happy Valley and host Elizabethton. The event concludes with Friday’s 8 p.m. championship game.

The 16-team Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies Classic returns for a 28th year and features 29 games over a four-day span. The event begins Wednesday and concludes with Saturday’s 4:30 p.m. championship game. Tennessee High, Daniel Boone and Dobyns-Bennett are among the area squads participating.

Across the border in Virginia, the Grand Home Furnishings Holiday Classic Presented by The Wolf begins Tuesday at Virginia-Wise. Local teams in the field include Ridgeview, Eastside, Wise Central, Castlewood, J.I. Burton and Union.