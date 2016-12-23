St. Joseph races off with Doc Maples title

The Huntington-based Lady Irish became the first team from the Mountaineer State to win the title under the tournament- style format that began in 2002.

St. Joseph (5-3) sprinted to a 12-2 advantage and led 23-10 at the end of the first quarter. The Lady Irish pushed the margin to 41-18 at halftime behind 17 first-half points from Alexis Hall.

Hall finished with 20 points on the night and Abby Lee came off the bench to score 10. Dena Jarrells, a sophomore star at point guard, went to the bench late in the first quarter after rolling over Tennessee High’s Erin Walker and falling hard on the floor. Jarrells picked up two more fouls in the third and didn’t return until two minutes were left in the game, finishing with eight points and four assists.

Tournament MVP Paige Shy notched seven points, collected eight rebounds and came up with two assists. Hall and Jarrells were also named to the all-tournament team.

St. Joseph has appeared in the last nine West Virginia Class A state title games, winning seven straight from 2009-15.

Tennessee High (7-4) got another double-double from all-tournament selection Adison Minor, who finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds. Hailie Hatcher had 10 points, and Walker, who had five points and three assists, also made the all-tournament squad for the Lady Vikings.

In an earlier consolation contest, Sullivan East (9-7) turned back Hidden Valley out of Roanoke 64-42. Alyssa Hare connected on seven 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 26 points. Kylee Wolfe and Kayla Honaker chipped in with eight points each. Megan Addison was selected to the all-tournament team for East.

All-tournament pick Drew Freeland led Hidden Valley with 19 points.