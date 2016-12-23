Lady Vikings, Irish reach Doc Maples final

Tennessee High defeated Unaka 53-37 and St. Joseph Central dumped Sullivan East 70-35.

The day started with a pair of consolation games won by Volunteer, 56-49 over Woodruff, S.C., and by Hidden Valley, Va., 52-45 over Lee High.

Three consolation contests start Friday’s action with Lee taking on Woodruff at 1 p.m., followed by Volunteer (6-7) and Unaka at 2:30. Sullivan East (8-7) tips off against Hidden Valley at 4 p.m., followed by the 5:30 p.m. championship game between the Lady Irish and the Lady Vikings (7-3).

For host Tennessee High, it’s a chance to win the tournament for just the second time; the first came just two years ago.

“It took us 19 years to win the first one,” said Lady Vikings coach Barry Wade. “We couldn’t win a second without getting to the championship game and we are happy we are there now.”

Tennessee High used an old team adage to stifle the Lady Rangers, who scored 76 points in a first-round win Wednesday but managed just 22 through three quarters on Thursday.

“The Lady Viking Way is about playing defense and these kids have bought into that,” Wade said. “They take a lot of pride in that.”

Wade credited assistant coach Julius Gallishaw with the defensive game plan. With three minutes left in the third quarter, Tennessee High led 42-20 after Unaka had more turnovers (23) and personal fouls (21) than points.

The swarming THS defense forced nine turnovers in the first quarter and Tennessee High led 19-5 at the first break.

“Coach G had our kids ready to play,” Wade noted. “We knew a lot of things they were going to do and then we made some additional adjustments in the second half.”

Erin Walker led the Lady Vikings with 14 points. Hailie Hatcher added 10 points to go with five steals and two assists. Addison Minor chipped in with eight points and corralled 11 rebounds.

Madison Ensor paced Unaka with seven points and six boards.

After a difficult first day experience in the large venue, St. Joseph was much more comfortable inside Viking Hall on Day 2 against East.

“St. Joseph is a really good team that played a lot better tonight,” said Lady Patriots coach Allan Aubrey. “We didn’t play well and they played great.”

Leading by just four at the end of the first quarter, the Lady Irish controlled the second with a 17-5 advantage and put away the game by outscoring the Lady Patriots 22-7 over the final eight minutes.

“We gave in during the second and fourth quarters,” Aubrey added. “That’s concerning. We fought in the first and third, but not the second and fourth, and if you don’t fight them for 32 minutes, you’re going to get blown out and that’s what happened.”

Electrifying Irish sophomore point guard Dena Jarrells wowed the crowd on several occasions with her ball-handling wizardry, no-look passes and deep 3-pointers.

“(Jarrells) just completely dominated us,” Aubrey said. “We let her do and she did whatever she wanted to.”

Jarrells scored 12 of her game-high 20 points in the first quarter and added six steals and six assists to her worksheet. Paige Shy put up 17 points to go with six rebounds and three assists. Jarrells, Shy and Haylee Hunter each swished a trio of 3-pointers.

Megan Addison had 10 points and seven rebounds for East. Kylee Wolfe tossed in nine points and Alyssa Hare eight.

“We put our heads down early tonight,” Aubrey noted. “We are just going to have to bounce back, that’s all there is to it.”

Volunteer opened Thursday with the win over Woodruff. After a tight first quarter, a few Lady Falcons adjustments led to an 18-2 second-quarter run and 33-19 halftime cushion.

“We made some game-time adjustments today we were unable to make midstream in our first game yesterday,” said Volunteer coach Tracy Cloninger. “We can’t put everything in preparing for everything that will happen, so you have to be able to go from the clipboard right to the court.”

The Lady Wolverines eventually got within three at 47-44, but Volunteer point guard Josie Salyer whisked a perfect assist to a cutting Abby Hensley and then, off a Falcons steal, Salyer lost a defender with a sweet behind-the-back dribble and finish to push the margin back to seven, 51-44.

Salyer hit 5 of 6 free throws in the final minute to preserve the victory. Salyer shot 10-for-12 from the line in the game, including 7-for-8 in the final stanza, to close with a team-high 15 points.

“That’s what the game comes down to, when you know they are going to have to foul and you have to be able to step up to the line and knock down free throws,” Cloninger noted. “Josie is perfect for that.”

Bryna Minton was perfect at that as well, going 6-for-6 at the charity stripe to finish with 14 points. Trinity Hammond drained four 3-pointers to add 12 points for the Lady Falcons.

“It makes it harder to defend when you have multiple players scoring in double figures, especially guards scoring in double figures,” Cloninger said.

Zakiyah Jeter scored a game-high 21 points for Woodruff and Faith Williams added 16.

In the second consolation game of the day, Hidden Valley’s Drew Freeland had outscored Lee 21-20 halfway through the third quarter when the Generals switched to a box-and-1 defense. Down 37-20, Lee drew back with 10 late in the frame before the rest of the Titans were able to respond and push the cushion back to 48-32.

Still down 50-34, Lee got consecutive 3-pointers from Alexis Tabor and Brooke Hammonds to trim the deficit to 10 and another from Tabor at the final buzzer for the final seven-point margin.

Freeland never scored again after the defensive switch, but Jordan Sadler stepped up for seven of her 14 points and Brianna Lohrmann six of her eight after the change in Lee tactics.

Hammonds led Lee with 17 points. Alexis Tabor added eight.