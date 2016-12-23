Lady Falcons, Generals pick up Doc Maples wins

Such was the case with Volunteer girls basketball coach Tracy Cloninger’s halftime address to the Lady Falcons during a Doc Maples Holiday Hoops Invitational consolation contest Friday afternoon at Viking Hall.

Whatever was said certainly proved effective.

Volunteer (7-7) turned an eight-point halftime deficit into a six-point lead going to the fourth quarter on its way to a 44-39 victory over Unaka.

The first consolation game of the day saw Lee pick up its first win of the tournament, a 54-43 victory over Woodruff, S.C.

Volunteer’s offense had struggled mightily in the first half, scoring just 10 points, including just three in the second quarter. The Lady Falcons stayed in the game thanks to their defense, which Cloninger ordered to be kicked up another notch going to the second half.

“We were going to have to get after them even more and make some things happen to hopefully spark our offense and it did,” Cloninger said.

After trading baskets to start the third quarter, Volunteer ran off 10 straight points, starting with Bryna Minton’s three-point play. Josie Salyer sank a 3-pointer and Minton knocked down two free throws to tie the game. Chloe Salyer’s bucket put Volunteer ahead to stay at 22-20.

The Lady Falcons ended the eight-minute span outscoring the Lady Rangers 20-6.

In the midst of Volunteer’s defensive effort was sophomore role player Kiersten Trent.

“Kiersten is a firecracker and that’s why she has earned the spot that she has,” Cloninger noted. “We know she is going to run through the brick wall for us.

“I needed defense in the third quarter and I told her to be ready. She had a good steal, a good rebound, really gave us a spark.”

Trent’s only points came midway through the fourth quarter to keep the Lady Falcons up by seven, 40-33. Unaka sliced the advantage to 40-38 on a Lexi Garland field goal and a three-point play from freshman Cydney Forney, but Minton and Josie Salyer put away the game at the line for the second time in as many days by each sinking a pair of free throws in the final minute.

Minton finished with 15 points, including an 8-of-9 tally at the foul line. The all-tournament selection has made 31 of her last 33 free throws. The rest of the Lady Falcons’ scoring was balanced. Hammond finished with seven points, Chloe Salyer six, and Josie Salyer and Allie Parsons five each. Josie Salyer also dished out four assists with Minton and Hammond handing out two each.

Josie Salyer also won the tournament’s 3-point contest Thursday.

All-tournament performer Myah Parlier led Unaka with 15 points and six rebounds. Forney finished with nine points and five boards.

Lee’s win over Woodruff was a rough-and-tumble affair, exactly the kind that Angela Thomas wanted for her Lady Generals in the tournament.

“We needed to see the physical play that we got this week and that’s why I really wanted in this tournament,” Thomas said.

Thomas said the quality of competition didn’t hurt either.

“We are in a conference with two state champions so that’s the other reason I wanted in this tournament — the quality of the teams,” she said. “To beat a good team like this that is so rough will be really good for us.”

Lee used a 7-2 spurt to start the second half and gain an eight-point lead. Sheridan Herron started the stretch with a putback that was followed by an Alexis Tabor steal, layup and foul shot. Brooke Hammonds stroked an 18-footer for a 27-19 advantage.

The Lady Wolverines fought back to a 29-29 tie but, unlike their first two outings in the tournament, the Lady Generals had a response. Herron sank another basket, Arielle Tritt hit a bucket and Tabor sank a 3 from the left corner and the margin was seven again.

Woodruff got to within three points, 39-36, before Tabor scored again. Two Whitney Ely free throws made it 44-38 with two minutes left. Hammonds sank a pair of free throws with 1:15 to play and hit a 3-pointer from the left wing with 55 ticks remaining to seal the deal.

“This was a big tournament and big competition for us,” Thomas said. “The competition was really tall and we were a little intimated the first two nights. I didn’t recognize my team in those two games, but I’m happy with how we responded.”

Tabor finished with 19 points and Hammonds added 16 to her all-tournament resume. Tritt accounted for nine.

Faith Williams paced Woodruff with 15 and Zakiyah Jeter had 14.