Mostella-led Vols outlast Bucs 72-68

Mostella’s free throws put Tennessee ahead 67-65. The junior guard added a jump shot with 29 seconds left to make it 69-65, the first time since midway through the second half that either team led by more than two points.

The Bucs led 65-64 on a Hanner Mosquera-Perea basket with 2:13 left before Tennessee went on an 11-0 run to pull ahead for good.

ETSU (9-3) was hosting Tennessee (7-5) for the first time since 1963 and was attempting to beat a Southeastern Conference team for the second time in just over a week. The Bucs had won 67-65 at Mississippi State on Dec. 15 thanks to Mosquera-Perea’s tip-in with 1.4 seconds left.

The Bucs missed 15 of their first 16 shots from 2-point range and hit just 8 of 32 overall in the first half, but they heated up early in the second half to get back in the game. ETSU ended up shooting 16-of-32 in the second half.

T.J. Cromer and Desonta Bradford each scored 14 points for ETSU. A.J. Merriweather had 11 points and David Burrell had 10.

Robert Hubbs III scored 11 for Tennessee, which was playing its final game before opening Southeastern Conference competition next week.

Neither team could make a shot for most of the first half before Mostella came off the bench and provided a spark.

Mostella scored Tennessee’s last 13 points of the half — all in a span of about 2½ minutes — to give the Vols a 32-23 lead at the intermission. Tennessee closed the first half on a 9-2 run that included a trio of 3-pointers from Mostella.