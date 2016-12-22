Bucs, Vols ready for historic matchup

The basketball teams from East Tennessee State University and Tennessee meet Thursday at 7 p.m. inside a sold-out Freedom Hall in the biggest sporting event to be held in Johnson City in many years. The matchup has been anticipated since its announcement on Nov. 20, 2014.

The game is being televised in parts of the state, locally on WEMT (Fox 39) with Jay Sandos handling the play-by-play duties and WCYB’s Casey Goetz providing the color commentary. It’s also being shown in Knoxville and Nashville.

“I talked to our players about keeping their circle tight and blocking out the noise around them,” said ETSU coach Steve Forbes, a former Tennessee assistant. “But they understand it’s a big game. This is a big game for our community and our fans.”

For more on the big game, visit the Johnson City Press.