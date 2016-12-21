Central dominates, ends 12-game skid vs. South

The Cougars (6-6) outscored the Rebels 20-4 in the third quarter and held South (8-6) to just a dozen second-half points, four of which came in the final minute.

“The effort was great tonight,” said Central coach Derek McGhee. “Our whole rotation played great. I don’t think South had many uncontested shots tonight.”

The Central win broke a 12-game losing streak to the Rebels dating to Dec. 10, 2010, including a loss last month in the Triten Insurance Thanksgiving Classic at Sullivan East.

“This game means a lot to me and these kids,” McGhee added. “We’d never beaten South varsity since I came on staff here ... not even been close that many times, honestly.

“It’s a big win for our school and our community.”

McGhee implored his squad to not only challenge shots but also limit the Rebels’ attacks at the rim. The result was a third straight dismal shooting effort by South

“That was not us that night at East,” McGee noted. “We didn’t keep them in front of us the first time we played them. They put their heads down and went to the rim and either made the shot or got fouled.”

Ryley Hall hit a 3-pointer for South to start the game, but the Rebels never made another. Evan Morris, South’s leading scorer entering the game, managed 11 points on the night but didn’t register his first field goal until late in the third quarter.

“One of our goals was not to let Morris have any uncontested shots or layups,” McGhee said. “If you give any room at all when he catches it, it’s going in every time.”

Particularly effective on the defensive end for the Cougars was Grayson Wright. At 6-foot-3 and with the ball skills of a point guard, McGhee tasks Wright as a makeshift at post.

“We play position-less basketball, because we don’t have that prototypical post guy,” the coach noted. “So I used Grayson in the post some, but he’s also my best ball-handler and passer. And defensively, I’ve never seen him get beat off the dribble, not one time. It’s amazing the way he moves his feet. I guess that’s why he’s going to play soccer in college.”

Luke Hutson scored 11 of his game-high 20 points in the contest’s first dozen minutes to help the Cougars build a double-digit cushion. South gained a measure of momentum with four free throws in the final minute of the first half, closing the margin to eight, 30-22, at halftime and with possession to start the third quarter.

“As bad as we played, we were just down eight,” said Rebels coach Michael McMeans. “We thought we would be able to make a run.”

Instead the Dome roof collapsed on the Rebels. Central got a basket from Hutson, five straight from Wright, two Hutson foul shots, an Aaron Rose 3-pointer and a Caleb Rose three-point play to explode to a 45-22 advantage with 5:03 left in the third quarter.

Jordan Self’s runner moved the margin to 47-22 before Morris’ tough leaner gave South its first points of the second half at the 1:50 mark of the third quarter. After a Devonte Mitchell basket for the Rebels, Central tallied 10 straight points sparked by 3-pointers from Self and Hutson.

“When you come out in the second half and have more turnovers than shot attempts, you’re not going to win many ballgames,” McMeans noted.

McMeans acknowledged that his Rebels feed off the 3-pointer or go hungry. The last three outings, they’ve been famished.

“I think we are like 5-for-60 the last three games and we let that bother us tonight,” he said. “When we aren’t making 3s, it gets us down.

“But we have to buy in to who we are otherwise. We are a team that takes care of the basketball, plays hard, wins the rebounding battle and wins the 50-50 ball. We didn’t do that tonight either.”

Self finished with 12 points and Wright 11 for the Cougars.

Morris was the only South player in double figures, though Jacob Jayne gave the Rebels a lift off the bench with six points. Grant Phebus also had six points.

South won the two preliminary games on the all-boys night of action. The South freshmen improved to 6-3 with a 60-44 win and the Rebels’ junior varsity held off the Cougars 65-59.