Bucs dish out an assist to help local vets

Working alongside Second Tour – a local non-profit dedicated to local homeless and struggling veterans – and the ETSU Chapter of Sigma Phi Epsilon, the Buccaneers helped assist with a special shopping spree at the Mall at Johnson City called the Second Tour Jingle Bell Shop Hop.

Twenty-two local veterans participated in the event, which was made possible by the funds raised by Sigma Phi Epsilon throughout the past year.

“Sig Ep has raised $5,000 for this year’s shop hop, which they did singlehandedly. That is really commendable,” said Joshua Gilreath, president of Second Tour.

“Once Coach Forbes and his team heard about the shopping spree, they wanted to how they could help. So we suggested that they take some of Johnson City's forgotten heroes around during the evening. These young men with Sig Ep have worked so hard and we want to give them the notoriety for all they have done. For 18- to 22-year-olds to raise that much money for our nation's veterans is beyond words.”

Each veteran received $200 to purchase clothes, shoes and other needs as a gift from Second Tour and Sig Ep.

“Our players enjoy giving back to our community and we are honored to be involved with Second Tour,” said ETSU head coach Steve Forbes. “Giving to those who are in need is what the holiday season is all about.”

The Bucs will host Tennessee in a highly-anticipated (and sold out) game at Freedom Hall on Thursday. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. to encourage early arrival. While the game is a sellout, fans can still watch the game via live video streaming courtesy of ESPN3.com or on television in three different markets including the Tri-Cities (WEMT Fox 39), Knoxville (WVLT My VLT) and Nashville (WUXP My TV).