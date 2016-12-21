Blue Devils run past Trailblazers

In the matchup a week ago tonight, the Blue Devils defeated the Trailblazers 77-71 in Gray.

Playing the same team twice in such a short span provided a challenge for both sides but also could be viewed as a benefit.

“You don’t lose familiarity with them,” said Gate City coach Scott Vermillion. “It was fresh on our minds the performances that (Eric) Rigsby and (Chad) Heglar had against us last week, so we reminded the kids of some of the things they did well and it helped us to guard against it a little better.”

Gate City (4-0) got a tremendous 36-point effort from sophomore Zac Ervin. Coming off a career-high 39 points in Saturday’s 96-71 trouncing of Knoxville Christian, Ervin picked up where he left off by scoring 11 in the opening stanza Tuesday.

Boone chipped away at the Blue Devils’ advantage in the second quarter. Behind a 7-2 run that featured buckets by Heglar, Rigsby and Evan Scanlan, the Trailblazers trimmed Gate City’s lead to 11 at the 2:54 mark to hush the capacity crowd.

The Devils responded thanks in large part to junior guard Mac McClung. The Division I prospect pumped in nine points, including a fadeaway 14-footer at the horn, to give the Devils a 17-point advantage at the intermission.

“We played very unselfish tonight,” said McClung, who finished with 26 points and four boards. “That’s when we are at our best as a team.”

Gate City came out of the locker room on fire after the half, exploding with a 28-point third quarter that effectively put away the game. Highlights in the quarter included McClung’s alley-oop slam, a one-handed slam from freshman Brad Dean and seven more points from Ervin.

“We knew coming in that it was going to be a great environment and our kids weren’t ready to go, and that’s on me. However, that’s a great ballclub on the other side. When they start spacing and shooting like that, it’s tough.”

Heglar’s 15-point performance was tops for the ’Blazers. Rigsby added 12 points and Scanlan had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Ervin had a career-high seven 3-pointers in his offensive output, also adding six rebounds.

“My teammates did a great job finding me the ball, and I was feeling it early,” he said. “Mac and Brad did a great job of driving to the hole and I was getting good looks off of their drives.”

Dean finished with 17 points and five rebounds.

The Devils played without starting center Hunter Collier, who was out because of illness, and one of Vermillion’s main takeaways from the game was the play of his club in the absence of its senior leader.

“We missed Hunter tremendously defensively and on the boards,” Vermillion noted. “However, somebody has to step up and it’s oftentimes more than one person. I thought that (Drew) Vermillion, (Andrew) Sharpe and some others looked good in there with some minutes that they may not be used to.”

Boone is off until Dec. 28 when the ’Blazers travel to Cleveland, Tenn., for a three-game tournament. Gate City returns to action on Dec. 28 in the Arby’s Classic in Bristol, Tenn.