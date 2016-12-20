logo

Fulkerson disappointed, not discouraged

Jeff Birchfield, Johnson City Press • Dec 20, 2016 at 8:34 PM

JOHNSON CITY — John Fulkerson is clearly disappointed he won’t be playing in Tennessee’s basketball game at East Tennessee State on Thursday, but he’s not discouraged.

Expected to be out at least six weeks with a dislocated elbow suffered against Lipscomb on Dec. 16, the 6-foot-7 freshman forward from Kingsport has readjusted his mind-set.

After looking forward to playing for the Vols in their first visit to Johnson City in 53 years, now Fulkerson says he’s thankful to play a supporting role of traveling with the team and cheering on the Vols against the Bucs.

“It’s definitely tough,” said Fulkerson, who was born in Johnson City. “You’re looking forward to playing in front of people from your hometown, all the family and friends. I think it will be a great game with an amazing atmosphere. But I still get to be there with my team and I’m grateful for that opportunity.”

