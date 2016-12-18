Lady Vols knock off No. 10 Cardinal

Tennessee (6-4) erased an early 11-point deficit and earned its first victory over a major-conference opponent this season.

The Lady Vols dropped their first four games against major-conference teams with losses to Penn State, No. 24 Virginia Tech, No. 3 Baylor and No. 16 Texas. Only the Baylor game was at home.

Jordan Reynolds added 14 points, Mercedes Russell had 11 points and 13 rebounds, and Jaime Nared had 10 points for Tennessee.

Erica McCall and Karlie Samuelson each scored 13 points for Stanford (8-2). Brittany McPhee added 11.

This marked the 1,000th win that Tennessee’s Holly Warlick was a part of in her 36 seasons as a head coach and assistant, with the vast majority coming during her 27 seasons as a Lady Vols assistant on Pat Summitt’s staff. Warlick is in her fifth season as a head coach and owns a 114-38 record.

Stanford took an early 15-4 lead by making seven of its first eight shots, the Cardinal effectively driving to the basket and capitalizing on Tennessee’s turnover problems.

Tennessee got back into the game with its defense. The Lady Vols went on an 11-0 run in the second quarter to pull ahead 29-25 before Stanford rallied to make it 29-all at halftime.

The Lady Vols pulled ahead for good by going on a 10-0 run that started late in the third quarter and carried over to the fourth period. Tennessee led by as many as 12 early in the final quarter.