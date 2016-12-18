Bears storm back but fall to Vikings

Trailing by as many as 17 points early in the fourth quarter, the Bears (1-2) clawed all the way back and twice took a one-point lead late in the game, but they couldn’t hold off Tennessee High (5-5). Michael Mays hit a runner in the lane for the go-ahead in the final minute and sank two late free throws, and the Vikings held on for the 53-50 victory.

In the nightcap, host Sullivan East (13-2) bounced back from a loss to Union on Friday night to post a 90-44 win over Providence Academy.

Complicating Union’s situation was early foul trouble for both Wes Slagle and James Mitchell. Slagle drew his second personal foul with 0.6 seconds left in the first quarter and Mitchell picked up his second midway through second. Both had a third before the second half was two minutes old, forcing Bears coach Zack Moore to switch out of his preferred man-to-man defense.

“We had to go zone and we really didn’t want to and that allowed some open shots,” Moore said.

After a back-and-forth first eight minutes, the Vikings built a 29-20 lead at halftime. Mays canned back-to-back 3-pointers against the Bears’ zone, Christian Webb drove the lane for a basket and Tennessee High expanded the cushion to 37-20.

After Mitchell and Webb traded baskets, Slagle came through with a three-point play and the rally was on, facilitated by the shooting of Union sophomore Austin Gibson. Gibson’s first 3-pointer trimmed the margin to 11 and, after two short jumpers from Mitchell, a second Gibson 3 had the Bears back within six going to the fourth quarter.

“We have several sophomores and I’ve told them a different player every night may get in the rotation and tonight it was Austin,” Moore said. “That’s the one thing he does against a zone. He shoots the ball pretty well.”

Down 45-38, Union ran off nine straight points to take its first lead since the first quarter.

Kobe Christian had a basket and Mitchell assisted Slagle for a bucket and then came up with a steal and conversion to pull the Bears to within 45-44. Mitchell spotted a wide-open Gibson once more for the lead.

A Darius Eury drive put Tennessee High up 49-48 with just under three minutes remaining. After a Union miss, the Vikings expended over a minute on their next possession before a Mays shot missed the mark. Mitchell rebounded and was later fouled in the act, making both charity tosses with 44 seconds left to give Union a 50-49 advantage.

Mays, however, got the shot he wanted on the Vikings’ ensuing trip, driving into the paint for a floater at the 25-second mark. Moore second-guessed his defensive alignment on the play, having pulled Mitchell off Mays after he picked up his fourth foul.

“Down the stretch we had to switch James off Mays,” the coach said. “If I had to do it again, I wouldn’t. James just does so much for us, you hate to take that chance.”

Mitchell’s turnaround jumper from about 12 feet out front was off the mark. Mays hit two free throws with 2.6 seconds remaining for the final margin, but only after Mitchell’s desperation attempt from halfcourt hit the back of the rim as time expired.

Slagle finished with 19 points, Mitchell pumped in 16 and Gibson tallied nine.

Mays poured in a game-high 28 points for the Vikings.

“We are not completely there yet,” Moore said. “We’ve shown flashes of being pretty good, but tonight we came out a little flat and we let missed shots affect us on how we played in the first half.

“I was pleased to see us fight back. We just couldn’t get one more stop.”

The Patriots weren’t especially sharp in the first half of the second game, but they still led by 20 at halftime, 44-24, before outscoring the Knights 46-20 after intermission.

Gavin Grubb scored 24 of his 30 points in the middle two frames for the Patriots and retired for the night after the third quarter. Micah Ellison and Ethan Whitney came off the East bench to contribute 16 and 11 points, respectively.

Cameron Patterson paced Providence with 12. Neil Stolzfus chipped in with 10.