Milligan players hosting youth basketball clinics at V.O. Dobbins

The Milligan College Buffaloes will be at the V.O. Dobbins Community Center on Sept. 17 and 24 hosting two basketball clinics. The girls clinic will take place on Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. while the boys clinic will be held on Sept. 24 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The clinics are for kids ages 6 to 16 and the cost is $10 per player. According to Renee Ensor with the Kingsport Parks and Recreation Department, last year’s clinic brought 40 girls and 30 boys to the courts.

Participants can register up until the day of the event. For more information, contact Ensor by phone at (423) 224-2489 or by email at reneeensor@kingsporttn.gov.