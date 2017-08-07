Cards rough up K-Mets in rain-shortened rout

The Cardinals struck for four runs in the first inning Monday night before really pouring it on in the third, when they scored nine runs on their way to a 16-1 Appalachian League victory over the K-Mets that was stopped after six innings because of rain.

Johnson City — which scored five first-inning runs in Sunday’s 7-2 series-opening victory over Kingsport — got a pair of two-run homers in the first off K-Mets starter Ronald Sanchez (0-3), one by Julio Ynfante and the other by Brady Whalen.

Sanchez encountered more trouble early in the third and Garrison Bryant relieved, but he fared no better. The Cardinals tallied eight runs against Bryant, seven of them earned, including Whalen’s second two-run bomb of the night and his fifth homer this season.

By the time Bryant got the final out in the fourth, the Cardinals led 16-1.

Johnson City totaled 16 hits. Ynfante, whose homer was his seventh of the season, was 4-for-4 with two runs scored and three RBIs. Leadoff hitter Irving Lopez went 3-for-5, drove in three runs and scored two.

Whalen, Luis Bandes and Jonathan Rivera had two hits apiece. Bandes doubled, scored three times and had two RBIs. Rivera doubled, drove in one and scored twice.

The K-Mets managed just four hits against the Johnson City tandem of Franyel Casadilla and Juan Alvarez. Dionis Paulino doubled home the only Kingsport run of the game when he plated Rigoberto Terrazas in the third.

After striking out Yeffrey De Aza and retiring Hansel Moreno on a groundout, Casadilla was lifted one out shy of qualifying for the victory. Alvarez (1-2) went the rest of the way.

Johnson City, which goes for the sweep Tuesday night at 7 o’clock, pulled within 1½ games of Greeneville in the Western Division wild-card race. The Cards are 4½ games behind division-leading Elizabethton.

All of Monday’s other Appy League games were rained out.