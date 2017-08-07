Cardinals stop K-Mets’ streak at three

The Cardinals (22-22) scored five runs in the first inning on their way to a 7-2 victory at TVA Credit Union Ballpark that kept them two games behind Greeneville in the race for the wild card in the Western Division.

The K-Mets (18-25) saw their three-game winning streak — matching their season best — come to an end.

Johnson City’s big first inning began when Chase Pinder was hit by a pitch with one out. The next batter up, Julio Rodriguez, doubled, and Luis Bandes followed with a three-run homer to left that gave the Cards all the runs they ended up needing.

Kingsport stranded two baserunners in each of the first three innings, including the first when the first two batters walked and the second when the first two batters singled. The K-Mets left another on in the top of the fourth, which ended with an out at the plate. They didn’t put another runner on base until the eighth.

Rodriguez finished 2-for-4, both of his hits doubles, and scored twice.

Carlos Talavera went 3-for-4, drove in a run and scored once to lead Johnson City. Walker Robbins was 2-for-3 and Stanley Espinal went 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI. Bandes also had two hits.

Hansel Moreno and Dionis Paulino recorded two hits and an RBI apiece for Kingsport.

Four K-Mets pitchers worked two innings each. Starter Christian James (1-3) coughed up six earned runs in his two frames before relievers Joshua Payne, Mac Lozer and Ryan Selmer combined to allow just four hits and a run over the final six frames.

Cardinals starter Zach Prendegrast scattered six hits in his four innings. Jake Dahlberg (2-0) retired all nine batters he faced, striking out four, to earn the victory.

The teams continue the series Monday at 7 p.m.