K-Mets rap out 17 hits, complete sweep of Pirates

The Pirates (9-34) allowed six earned runs, committed nine errors and walked 21 batters in the series, though they outhit the K-Mets in the first two games.

That stat turned in Kingsport’s favor in the finale. The K-Mets ripped 17 hits off four Bristol hurlers, and every batter in the lineup hit safely at least once.

Still, the Pirates led twice in the game, going up 2-0 through two innings and, after falling behind 7-2 after four, retaking the lead at 8-7 in the fifth.

But the K-Mets tied the contest in the fifth on Kevin Hall’s solo homer, went back ahead 9-8 in the sixth and tacked on a pair of insurance runs in the seventh.

Rigoberto Terrazas, Gavin Garay and Dionis Paulino had three hits apiece for Kingsport. Terrazas and Garay each scored twice, Terrazas drove in a run and Paulino plated two.

Angel Manzanarez finished 2-for-4 with three runs scored, and Raphael Gladu was 2-for-6 with two runs driven in and one scored for Kingsport (18-24).

K-Mets slugger Anthony Dirocie collected two more RBIs, pushing his Appy League-leading total to 36 on the season. Hansel Moreno also drove in two runs and Hall scored twice.

K-Mets starter Aneury Olivo was knocked out in the big Bristol fifth, as was reliever Yeudy Colon, who didn’t retire a batter. Billy Oxford came on and squelched any further damage, also working the sixth before giving way to Edwin German. Oxford (2-1) allowed two hits in his two innings to earn the win, and German did not allow a hit and struck out four for his first save.

Steve Fischer, who had earned the W in three of Bristol’s nine wins this season, suffered his first loss.

The K-Mets go on the road for the first of three games Sunday at TVA Credit Union Ballpark against the Johnson City Cardinals. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.