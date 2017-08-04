Dirocie double in 10th gives K-Mets walk-off win

Anthony Dirocie’s one-out, walk-off double in the bottom of the 10th inning scored Jeremy Vasquez and lifted Kingsport to a 4-3 victory on Friday night at Hunter Wright Stadium.

The Pirates produced 11 hits to the K-Mets’ seven and received a half-dozen free passes from Mets pitchers. But Bristol hit into two costly double plays, went 2-for-12 with runners in scoring position and stranded 13 on base, including eight in scoring position.

Bristol did hold a 3-2 lead going to the bottom of the eighth before Rigoberto Terrazas tied it up for Kingsport with his solo homer to right-center.

Terrazas also started the winning rally in the 10th when he singled to center. Vasquez popped into a forceout of Terrazas at second but eventually went to second on a wild pitch before coming around on Dirocie’s 11th double of the season and second of the game.

Dirocie was 2-for-5 with two RBIs and Terrazas was 3-for-5, accounting for five of the Mets’ seven hits.

Paul Brands finished 3-for-5 for Bristol and Huascar Fuentes had two hits, including a double, with two RBIs.

Aaron Ford (1-2) picked up his first professional victory in relief for the K-Mets (17-24). Ford allowed one hit and struck out two in working the ninth and 10th.

Starter Ezequiel Zabaleta went 5 2-3 innings, scattering seven hits, allowing just one run, striking out five and walking three.

Chris McDonald (1-1), who came on in the bottom of the ninth, took the loss for the Pirates (9-33).

The K-Mets go for the series sweep Saturday at 6:30 p.m.