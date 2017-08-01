Upcoming Events as of July 31

Baseball

CAMPS/LESSONS

• INDIVIDUAL PITCHING LESSONS, for ages 9-14, are being offered by David Hoover, the former Dobyns-Bennett and Daniel Boone pitching coach. Call 578-3427 for details.

TOURNAMENTS

• FALL BASEBALL CLASSIC TOURNAMENTS, for 18-under high school or select teams and hosted by Cleveland State Community College, will take place Aug. 26-27, Sept. 23-24 and Oct. 14-15. Entry fee is $475 plus a dozen baseballs per tournament. Contact Aaron Bryant at (423) 473-2445 or abryant@clevelandstatecc.edu.

TRYOUTS

• TRIBE BASEBALL CLUB tryouts for the 2018 spring 13-under team will be held Friday, Aug. 4 at 6 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 5 at 10 a.m. Both tryouts will be held at the Boys and Girls Club of Kingsport. For more information, visit the Tribe Baseball Club of Kingsport Facebook page or call (423) 782-8127.

Basketball

SIGNUPS

• SHOOTING STARS 3-ON-3 basketball signups, for boys and girls in grades 4-12, run through Aug. 31. Entry fee is $150. Call (423) 341-0133 or email ebarbaau@aol.com.

Cheerleading

SIGNUPS

• LYNN VIEW PEE WEE FOOTBALL LEAGUE is holding cheerleading signups for children 5-12. Child must turn 5 before July 1 and cannot turn 13 before July 1. Sign up Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6-8 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Lynn View football field across from the Lynn View Community Center. For more information call (423) 534-3733 or (423) 782-0203 or visit the Lynn View Pee Wee Football Facebook page.

Football

CONDITIONING

• CHURCH HILL-MOUNT CARMEL-SURGOINSVILLE Recreation Department began a conditioning program for football on July 17. The program, which takes place at the Church Hill Elementary School fields, runs from 6:30-8 p.m. each Monday and Thursday. All football players ages 6-12 are welcome to attend; there is no charge. Call (423) 357-7010 with further questions.

LEAGUES/REGISTRATION

• LYNN VIEW PEE WEE FOOTBALL LEAGUE is holding football signups for children ages 6-11. Child must turn 6 before July 1 and cannot turn 12 before July 1. Sign up Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6-8 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Lynn View football field across from the Lynn View Community Center. For more information call (423) 534-3733 or (423) 782-0203 or visit the Lynn View Pee-Wee Football Facebook page.

Golf

• SCOTT COUNTY PARK and Golf Course has several events coming up this summer. In addition to Wednesday Night Scrambles, which begin at 6 p.m., the park will hold a Glo-Ball tournament on Aug. 18. For more information, call the pro shop at (276) 452-4168.

Hiking

• WARRIORS PATH STATE PARK is conducting a Devil's Backbone Hike on Thursday, Aug. 3, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Drive to the camp store then carpool to the start of the hike.

• WARRIORS PATH STATE PARK'S Sinking Waters Ridge Hike will take place on Friday, Aug. 4, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Drive to the camp store then carpool to the start of the hike.

Running

RACES

• RAILROAD DAYS 5K/3M Power Walk/1M Fun Walk will be held Saturday, Aug. 5, starting at 8 a.m., in Appalachia. Advance registration is $14 for the race and $10 for the walk or $15 and $11 on race day. Make checks payable to: Railroad Days, P.O. Box 302, Appalachia, VA 24216. Register online for this State of Franklin Track Club King & Queen-sanctioned race at runtricities.org under the Events Calendar or contact Randy Blair at (276) 393-9577.

• THIRD PINNACLE 5K RUN/WALK, benefiting the United Ways of Bristol, Elizabethton, Johnson City, Kingsport and Southwest Virginia, will be held Saturday, Aug. 5. The kids’ half-mile run will begin at 8 a.m., followed by The Pinnacle 5K at 8:30 a.m. The course will start and finish at Johnny Brusco’s and will run entirely on the property of The Pinnacle shopping center, located off I-81 at Exit 74B in Bristol, Tenn. For more information, go online at RunTriCities.org click the Events Calendar tab.

• RYAN DIXON Memorial 5K will take place on Saturday, Aug. 12, beginning at 8 a.m. The race will start at the Virginia Creeper Trail in Abingdon. Fee for early registration is $25 or $35 on race day. Cash prizes will be awarded for top three and age group winners. For more information, email dzpowers@gmail.com.

• FIFTH KIWANIS GRIZZLY OBSTACLE RUN, featuring a 3-mile course ending with a 5-ton ice bath and cold beverage, will be held Saturday, Aug. 12 in Big Stone Gap. The event also includes a Cub Run, a kid-friendly version of the obstacle course with divisions for ages 4-7 and 8-12. Cub Run registration at Bullitt Park begins at 9 a.m. and the race begins at 10 a.m. Grizzly Obstacle Run registration begins at 1 p.m. at the Big Stone Gap Visitor Center. The first wave of Grizzly participants hits the course at 3 p.m. The Kiwanis Club supports the Ronald McDonald House and other charities. For more information, visit the Big Stone Gap Kiwanis Club Facebook page or email Ryan Witt at rwitt@s-west.com.

• HEART FOR HAITI 5K, hosted by Ragged Edge Ministries, will be held Saturday, Aug. 26 at Sugar Hollow Park in Bristol, Va. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. and the race at 10 a.m. along the cross country course. Cost is $25. To learn more, contact Paul Maggard at (276) 393-0220 or paul.maggard@gressengineering.com or Norma Mullins at (423) 384-6175 or normamullins178@yahoo.com .

• FIFTH CHURCH HILL MEDICAL MISSION 5K Flamingo Run will be held Saturday, Aug. 26 at Church Hill's Derrick Park (behind Food City). Registration starts at 7 a.m. and the run begins at 8 a.m. Entry fee before Aug. 20 is $25 and $35 thereafter. For more information, email Tammy Brown at tambra196344@outlook.com.

• BAYS MOUNTAIN TRAIL RACE, a 15-mile trail race and part of the Skelton Law Racing Series, will be held on Saturday, Sept. 23, starting at 8 a.m. Contact Mark Skelton at (423) 272-4812 or markskelton@markskelton.com.

• ASCENT AT MOUNTAIN AIR 5K will be held Saturday, Oct. 14 in Burnsville, N.C. Registration is limited to 200 runners. Learn more online at Ascent at Mountain Air website.

• CROOKED RIVER HALF MARATHON, part of the Skelton Law Racing Series, will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 15 at The Lodge at Crooked River on AP Carter Highway in Virginia. Contact Mark Skelton at (423) 272-4812 or markskelton@markskelton.com.

Soccer

CONDITIONING

• CHURCH HILL-MOUNT CARMEL- SURGOINSVILLE Recreation Department began a conditioning program for outdoor soccer on July 17. The program, which takes place at the Church Hill Elementary School fields, runs from 6:30-8 p.m. each Monday and Thursday. All soccer players ages 7-13 are welcome to attend; there is no charge. Call (423) 357-7010 with further questions.

Softball

CAMPS

• CARSON-NEWMAN ONE-DAY Instruction Camp, for girls of all ages, will be held from 9 a.m.-noon on Saturday, Nov. 4 at the Vickee Kazee-Hollifield Softball Complex on the campus in Jefferson City. Check-in that day begins at 8:30 a.m. Cost is $45. Register online at cneagles.com/camps or contact Coach Kazee-Hollifield at vhollifield@cn.edu or assistant coach Michael Graves at mgraves@cn.edu.

SIGNUPS

• GIRLS 18-UNDER SOFTBALL team is forming and all positions are needed. Call Bill Troutman at (423) 677-8944 for more information.