Montesino lifts Twins to walk-off win, series sweep of K-Mets

The Twins rallied with two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning Tuesday for a 5-4 victory that completed a three-game Appalachian League sweep of the Kingsport Mets at Joe O’Brien Field.

The victory — Elizabethton’s sixth in a row and eighth in its past nine games — coupled with Greeneville’s loss at Burlington moved the Twins (26-14) four games clear of the Astros in the West Division standings.

Trailing 4-3 entering the bottom of the ninth, the Twins’ rally started when K-Mets reliever Billy Oxford walked Colton Waltner to open the inning. Mark Contreras followed with a single to left before Rainis Silva’s sacrifice bunt moved Waltner and Contreras into scoring position.

T.J. Dixon lofted a sacrifice fly to center that plated Waltner with the tying run. Then with two outs, Ariel Montesino lined a single into right that brought around Contreras for the game-winner.

Kingsport had taken that 4-3 advantage by scoring three runs in the top of the eighth.

Yeffrey De Aza, who played in all three games against the Twins, his first action since being injured sliding into second base in the season opener, got on base via hit by a pitch. He moved to second and third on an infield groundouts.

Twins manager Ray Miller lifted Juan Gamez in favor of Jose Martinez (4-0), who gave up three straight run-scoring hits. Dionis Paulino doubled home De Aza, and Antony Dirocie’s two-bagger scored Paulino.

Dirocie then scored on a Gabriel Jimenez single to give Kingsport its first lead of the series.

The K-Mets (15-24) out- hit the Twins 11-8. Jeremy Vasquez finished 3-for-4 for Kingsport, and Paulino and Angel Manzanarez each went 2-for-5. Montesino and Wander Javier tallied two hits apiece to lead the Twins.

Oxford (1-1) took the loss.

Following Wednesday’s league-wide off day, Kingsport returns to Hunter Wright Stadium on Thursday to host Bristol in the opener of a three-game set. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.