Twins keep up torrid pace, beat K-Mets 9-3

The decision kept the Twins (25-14) three games clear of second-place Greeneville in the Appalachian League West Division standings.

For the second straight night, the Twins scored in five of their eight innings and every player in the Elizabethton lineup hit safely. Seven Twins scored at least one run and six drove in at least one run.

The most significant outburst came in the bottom of the sixth, when Elizabethton plated four runs to expand its lead to 8-2.

Aki Baddoo, Shane Carrier, Kolton Kendrick, Andrew Bechtold and Carson Crites had two hits apiece for the winners. Bechtold doubled twice and drove in three runs and Baddoo scored two times.

Kingsport (15-23) scored single runs in the fifth, sixth and eight innings. Hansel Moreno led the offense with his second home run in four at-bats and a double, driving in two of the K-Mets’ three runs. Anthony Dirocie went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI.

Kingsport’s Rigoberto Terrazas, named the Appalachian League player of the week earlier Monday, was held hitless. The third baseman took home the honor after a week in which he went 14-for-28 with a homer, three doubles, five RBIs and four runs scored.

Terrazas has played in every game this season but one and is batting .370.

Twins starter Melvi Acosta (4-1) went 5 2-3 innings for the win, and Rickey Ramirez worked the final 3 1-3 to earn his second save. Each struck out three and walked none.

Ronald Sanchez (0-2) started and pitched into the fifth for Kingsport. Sanchez struck out five, walked one and surrendered four earned runs. The Twins roughed up Mac Lozer for five hits and four runs in 1 2-3 innings before Garrison Bryant came on to throw an encouraging two innings of scoreless relief.

Elizabethton, which won the series opener 9-1, goes for the sweep Tuesday at 7 p.m.