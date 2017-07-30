Vasquez's RBI double seals K-Mets' split with Royals

The win allowed the K-Mets (16-21) to salvage a split in their four-game Appalachian League series with the Royals (15-21).

The visitors struck first, notching two runs in the top of the first off Kingsport left-hander Aneury Olivo, who was making his second Appy League start since his call-up from the Gulf Coast League.

The K-Mets equaled the count in the bottom of the second on Anthony Dirocie’s seventh home run of the season. The two-run blast scored Rigoberto Terrazas, who had reached on a two-out single.

The Royals went back on top 3-2 thanks to Dennicher Carrasco’s solo homer, his ninth shot of the season.

The K-Mets took their first lead of the game when they pushed across two runs in the fifth. Raphael Gladu reached on a one-out bunt single and went to second on Hansel Moreno’s sacrifice bunt. Catcher Jesus Atencio threw wild to first, allowing Gladu to reach third and Moreno to go to second.

Royals pitcher Carlos Hernandez then uncorked a wild pitch that let Gladu score, and Terrazas followed with a sacrifice fly that plated Moreno.

The Royals knotted the score once more in the sixth when Atencio walked and scored on Jose Marquez’s double to left.

The game-winner came via another Terrazas table-setter. This time, he reached on a one-out infield single before advancing to second on a throwing error. Vasquez followed with his two-bagger into left field.

The RBI was the 30th of the year for Vasquez, which is tied for second in the Appy League. He’s one behind Burlington’s Carrasco, who took over the lead with 31 by driving in three of the Royals’ four runs Saturday.

Carrasco finished 3-for-4 with a run scored, and Ryan Dale went 2-for-4 for Burlington. Gladu and Terrazas had two hits each for Kingsport.

K-Mets reliever Edwin German (1-0) worked a perfect eighth and ninth — getting three of his six outs on strikeouts — to earn the victory. Jordan Floyd (0-1) took the loss.

The K-Mets head to Elizabethton on Sunday to play the first of a three-game set. Game time is 6 p.m.