Twins drop K-Mets 9-1 for sixth win in past seven games

The Twins scored in five of the first six innings of Sunday’s game against the Kingsport Mets on their way to a 9-1 victory at Joe O’Brien Field — their sixth win in the past seven games.

The Twins (24-14) set the pace in the West by three games over the Greeneville Astros.

Elizabethton pushed across two runs in the first inning and one in the second. After a scoreless third, the Twins expanded their advantage to nine runs by plating one in the fourth and three in the fifth before capping their scoring with two more in the sixth.

Every batter in the Twins’ lineup hit safely at least once and seven players drove in a run and scored a run.

Shane Carrier led with his 2-for-4 effort that included a double, a run scored and an RBI. Jose Miranda had two hits in five at-bats, driving in two and scoring one. Ariel Montesino and Mark Contreras each crossed the plate twice. Andrew Cosgrove connected for his first home run on the season in the fourth, a solo shot that made it 4-0.

Seven of the Twins’ runs came off K-Mets starter Christian James (1-2), who allowed eight hits and six earned runs while striking out five and walking four. Reliever Joshua Payne worked two innings and allowed two runs. Aaron Ford tossed a scoreless eighth, getting a pair of strikeouts.

Elizabethton starter Ryley Widell struck out six and allowed just two hits but went only four innings. Moises Gomez (3-1) pitched the rest of the way, fanning five and scattering four hits.

Kingsport’s Anthony Dirocie dashed the shutout with a leadoff homer in the eighth, his eighth shot of the season. Dirocie also collected two of the K-Mets’ six hits.

Game 2 of the series is Monday. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.