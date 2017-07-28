Rivero homer, rain stake Royals to win over K-Mets

Rain delayed the game one out into the top of the sixth inning before it was eventually called.

The Royals broke on top 2-0 in the top of the first inning. Reed Rohlman plated Oliver Nunez with a sacrifice fly and Dennicher Carrasco singled to bring around Seuly Matias, who got on with a double.

The K-Mets halved the margin in the bottom of the fourth when they used a single by Victor Moscote, a passed ball, a groundout and a run-scoring single from Gavin Garay to make it 2-1.

But Burlington exploded for four runs in the top of the fifth. The big blow was Royals catcher Sebastian Rivero’s three-run homer to left that extended the lead to 5-1.

Burlington doubled up the K-Mets in the hit department, 10-5. Matias finished 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles and a pair of runs scored. Carrasco was 2-for-3 with a double, a run scored and two RBIs. Nunez also had two hits in four trips.

Kingsport’s hits were all singles, coming off the bats of Angel Manzanarez, Hansel Moreno, Rigoberto Terrazas, Moscote and Garay.

Burlington starter Daniel Tillo pitched into the fourth. He struck out five and allowed four hits and the K-Mets’ run. Yerelmy Garcia relieved Tillo and retired the side before giving way to Connor Mayes (2-0), who picked up the win. Mayes struck out two and walked one in his one inning.

K-Mets starter Ezequiel Zabaleta (1-2) absorbed the loss after allowing the six runs, all earned. The native of Bogota, Colombia struck out four and walked two.

The teams complete the series Saturday at 6:30 p.m. The game will serve as HMG Appreciate Night and Team Photo Giveaway Night to the first 500 fans through the gates.