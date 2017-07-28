14-hit outburst powers K-Mets to split with Royals

The twin bill, brought about by the postponement of the teams’ matchup in Burlington on June 24, marked the halfway point of the season for the K-Mets.

Webb (3-3), a 34th-round draft pick in 2016, tossed the first complete game of the Appy League season. He struck out four and walked none while throwing 89 pitches — 61 of them for strikes — in the Royals’ 5-1 victory.

Burlington (15-20) rapped out nine hits, one apiece from every hitter in the lineup, against K-Mets pitchers Carlos Hernandez (2-2), who took the loss, and Ryan Selmer.

The K-Mets got their only run in the sixth. Hansel Moreno grounded a two-out single to center, stole second and scored on Rigoberto Terrazas’ double to right.

In the nightcap, Kingsport (14-20) exploded for 14 hits, including a pair of home runs that accounted for five of its eight runs.

Juan Uriarte gave the K-Mets a 3-0 lead with a three-run homer, his fourth of the season, in the first inning. The Royals went ahead 4-3 in the top of the third, but Kingsport tied the game in the bottom half then took the lead for good courtesy of a two-run homer from Terrazas.

Kingsport starter Joe Cavallaro was pulled two outs into the third after allowing two hits and three unearned runs. Cavallaro struck out five before giving way to Marbin Montijo, who also worked 2 2-3 innings. Montijo (1-1) was touched for four hits and three earned runs but earned the win. Mac Lozer got the final five outs, stranding the tying run on third, for his first save.

Angel Manzanarez finished 4-for-4 with a triple, two runs scored and one driven in to lead the K-Mets. Dionis Paulino, Victor Moscote, Uriarte and Terrazas each had two hits. Moscote drove in two runs with a double and scored once.

The teams reconvene tonight at 6:30 p.m. for Game 3 of the series.