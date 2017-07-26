Gladu’s walk-off homer helps K-Mets avoid sweep

Gladu smacked a one-out, walk-off three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth to give the K-Mets a 5-4 victory over the Danville Braves at Hunter Wright Stadium.

The win for the Mets (13-19) prevented a series sweep by the Braves (17-17).

The winning rally started with a one-out single by Dionis Paulino. Angel Manzanarez reached on an error bringing Gladu to the plate

The 2017 16th-round selection out of Louisiana Tech smoked a line drive over the right-center field fence for his second home run of the season.

The big fly made a winner of Kansas product Stephen Villines (2-1) for the second time this season. The 2017 10th-round pick tossed a perfect top of the ninth, striking out two.

Before the home half of the ninth, Danville had pieced together single-run frames in the first, second, fourth and sixth innings while the K-Mets had scored one run in the first and fourth.

The Braves outhit the Mets 12-7 in the contest but committed two costly errors. Seven different K-Mets collected hits in the game and five scored runs.

Danville got three hits each from former ETSU Buc Hagen Owenby and Leudys Baez. Baez connected for solo homers in the fourth and sixth innings while Owenby doubled and singled home a run in the first. Griffen Benson also had two hits for the Braves.

Kingsport starter Jose Gerald went six innings, allowing four runs, 10 hits and striking out four. Billy Oxford worked two scoreless innings of relief, allowing two hits and fanning one.

Kyle Muller, the Braves’ second-round pick from a year ago, started and went five innings, allowing two runs and five hits. Keith Wiesenberg struck out four and hit one in a pair of relief frames. Jesus Heredia (1-2) served up the long ball to Gladu and was tagged with the loss.

Kingsport welcomes Burlington for four games beginning with Thursday night’s doubleheader at 5 p.m.