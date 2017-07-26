Braves’ Lugbauer belts Appy-best 10th homer in win over K-Mets

The K-Mets (12-19) grabbed a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth on Juan Uriarte’s solo blast and an RBI double by Grabiel Jimenez that brought home Dionis Paulino.

The Braves (17-16) then took charge in the fifth.

Luis Mejia stroked a one-out single ahead of a walk by Drew Waters. After Kingsport starter Garrison Bryant struck out Derian Cruz, former East Tennessee State catcher Hagen Owenby singled home Mejia for Danville’s first run.

Lugbauer followed with his shot to right field, his Appy League-leading 10th round-tripper of the season.

Lugbauer also pushed his RBI total to 27, which is tied for third in the league behind the K-Mets’ Walter Lagrange, who has 29, and Jeremy Vasquez, who’s second with 28.

The Braves finished with 13 hits. Waters led the way, going 3-for-4 with two walks, a double and a run scored.

Danville starter Odalvi Javier (2-2) allowed just two runs, struck out six and scattered six hits in 5 1-3 innings to earn the win. Relievers Kelvin Rodriguez and Landon Hughes held the K-Mets to just one hit the rest of the way. Hughes retired all six batters he faced, three on strikeouts.

Paulino went 2-for-4 for the K-Mets. Bryant (0-5) suffered the loss.

The Braves go for the series sweep on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.