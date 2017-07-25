Lingerfelt to take over Crockett baseball program

Less than a week after Scott Hagy stepped down, Pioneers athletic director Josh Kite announced the hiring of Nick Lingerfelt.

Lingerfelt spent the past 15 seasons as a varsity assistant, first at Unicoi County, his alma mater, then at Dobyns-Bennett.

“Nick possesses a tremendous amount of knowledge on and off the playing field,” Kite said Tuesday. “He is a born leader and we are thrilled to have him as our next head baseball coach at David Crockett High School.”

Lingerfelt was an assistant under Unicoi County's Chris Bogart from 2001-04 and Charlie Baxter from 2005-09. During that time, Unicoi County went 207-136, earned five state sectional berths and made one state tournament appearance.

Lingerfelt joined the D-B staff in 2010 when Ryan Wagner became the Indians’ coach, and he helped guide the Tribe to seven straight 30-win seasons and three state tournament appearances. D-B finished third at state this past season.

“I have learned from the best in the business in Coach Bogart, Coach Baxter and Coach Wagner,” Lingerfelt said. “Coach Wagner is a great coach and a great man and we had great success at Dobyns-Bennett. Now I’ve got to figure out how to beat him.”

Lingerfelt has set the table for D-B’s recent success under Wagner, coaching the Tribe freshmen to an 85-24 overall mark, including a 19-0 record in 2014, and three conference championships over the past six seasons.

“Coach Lingerfelt has done a fabulous job with our freshman teams since he’s been here,” Wagner said. “He has done so much to get our kids ready for the varsity level and then he would take care of a lot of the little things for the varsity team. I’m very happy for him. He deserves this opportunity, but we are going to miss him.”

During Lingerfelt’s high school playing career from 1995-1997, the Blue Devils went 109-15 and won a state championship, one runner-up showing and a final four finish. He was all-conference, all-region and all-state in the 1997 season.

Lingerfelt played two years at Mars Hill College and was the 1998 South Atlantic Conference freshman of the year.

Lingerfelt sees similarities between the returning kids at Crockett and his teammates from his playing days.

“I believe we have a lot of really hard-working kids ready to put in the time to do what it takes to have a winning program,” he said. “That’s what we had at Unicoi and that’s what I’ve observed here.”

Lingerfelt is also excited about being part of an athletic staff that boasts former NFL defensive back Gerald Sensabaugh as its football coach and John Good as its boys basketball coach.

“I believe the athletic program here at David Crockett had made really great strides recently and I’m thrilled to be a part of that,” Lingerfelt said. “It’s an opportunity that I just couldn’t turn down and I’m ready to get started.”