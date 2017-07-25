Keller's homer in 10th boosts Braves over K-Mets

Bradley Keller made sure it didn’t matter.

Keller’s three-run home run in the top of the 10th inning lifted the Braves to a 7-4 win in the teams’ first meeting this season.

The K-Mets trailed 4-0 entering the bottom of the sixth before halving the deficit on a run-scoring groundout by Rigoberto Terrazas and an RBI single from Jeremy Vasquez.

Vasquez was back at it in the bottom of the ninth when he swatted a game-tying two-run homer off Danville reliever Walter Borkovich. It was the seventh homer of the season for the 28th-round draft pick out of Nova Southeastern University in Florida.

Keller followed by tagging Kingsport reliever Ryan Selmer (0-1) for a two-out shot with Drew Waters and Drew Lugbauer aboard. Waters had reached on an error, went to second on a sacrifice and advanced to third on a flyball by William Contreras. After an intentional walk to Lugbauer, Keller connected for his fourth homer of the season.

Each team finished with 10 hits.

Luedys Baez went 3-for-5 for the Braves (16-16) and Terrazas was 3-for-5 for the K-Mets (12-18).

Danville got two hits in four trips from Raysheandall Michel, and Waters and Lugbauer each scored twice.

Vasquez and Raphael Gladu had two hits each for Kingsport (12-18). Vasquez drove in three of the K-Mets’ runs.

Connor Simmons (1-0) worked out of a ninth-inning jam and tossed a scoreless 10th to earn the victory.

Christian James started for the K-Mets and went five innings. James allowed seven hits and four earned runs, striking out five. Joshua Payne and Mac Lozer each worked two scoreless frames in relief.

Game 2 of the series is set for a 6:30 p.m. first pitch tonight at Hunter Wright.