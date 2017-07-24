Rays build 7-0 lead, settle for 8-4 win over K-Mets

The Rays rolled out to a 7-0 advantage before the Kingsport bats finally came alive with a pair of two-run homers in the game’s final two innings.

Five Princeton runs came against K-Mets starter Aneury Olivo (0-1) who was making his first Appy League appearance of the year.

The 22-year-old Dominican made two appearances early in the season for St. Lucie in the Advanced Florida State League and most recently saw action in three games, including two starts in the Gulf Coast League, before being promoted to Kingsport.

Princeton (14-17) also had eight hits off Olivo, who struck out three and walked three.

Rays leadoff hitter Carl Chester went 5-for-5, finishing with three singles, a double and a triple. Chester also drove in two runs and scored a run.

Zach Rutherford, Joey Roach and Ronaldo Hernandez collected two hits each for Princeton. Rutherford, and Roach both scored twice and drove in a run, and Hernandez plated a pair of runs.

Rays starter Joel Peguero (2-1) worked five scoreless innings for the victory, scattering six hits, striking out one and walking none. Ryan Askew retired the side in order in the sixth and seventh, but Garrett Anderson served up a two-run homer to Kingsport’s Jeremy Vasquez in the eighth and Raphael Gladu in the ninth.

Rigoberto Terrezas and Dionis Paulino each went 3-for-4 with a run scored for Kingsport (12-17). Vasquez and Gladu finished with a pair of hits apiece.

The K-Mets return home to Hunter Wright Stadium tonight for six games, starting with three against the Danville Braves. Tonight’s game is NASCAR Night and will feature local drivers and cars from Kingsport Speedway. Gates open at 5:30 p.m., and first pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.