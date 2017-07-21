K-Mets win slugfest in Princeton

The teams combined for six home runs, three from each side. All but one were solo blasts, including two in the top of the first by Kingsport’s Rigoberto Terrazas and Jeremy Vasquez that gave the Mets (12-15) an early 2-0 advantage.

Ronaldo Hernandez got the Rays (12-17) in the longball derby with a solo shot in the second to cut the Kingsport advantage in half.

Dionis Paulino put the K-Mets back up by two, 3-1, with a solo blast in the top of the fourth. Kingsport pushed across three in the top of the sixth to seemingly move comfortably ahead 6-1.

But the Rays cleared the fences twice in the bottom of the sixth to tie that game at 6-6. Joey Roach led off the frame with a home run and Seaver Whalen capped the five-run inning with a line drive three-run homer to left.

The K-Mets quickly re-grabbed the advantage in the top of the seventh and rode the relief pitching of Joe Cavallaro and Ryan Selmer the rest of the way.

Hansel Moreno singled to start the Kingsport seventh and moved to second when Terrazas drew a base on balls. Wagner Lagrange greeted Rays’ reliever Phoenix Sanders with an RBI-single that plated Moreno, and a throwing error by Sanders on Vasquez’s bouncer back to the box allowed Terrazas to score for an 8-6 Mets lead.

Paulino finished 3-for-3 with a single, double, homer and two runs scored for the K-Mets. Lagrange and Raphael Gladu were both 2-for-4 and Moreno was 2-for-5. Gladu also doubled and drove in two runs.

The Rays got two hits each from Roach, Hernandez and Carl Chester.

K-Met starter Carlos Hernandez (2-1) went six innings and allowed six earned runs but still earned the win. Hernandez allowed eight hits, struck out eight and walked four.

Cavallaro struck out three in two innings of one-hit relief, and Selmer tossed a perfect ninth for his first save.

The teams play game two of the three-game set Saturday night at 7 p.m.