Bluefield rallies from three-run deficit to defeat K-Mets

The K-Mets (10-15) scored three runs in the third inning to forge the three-run advantage, but the Blue Jays (18-9) got one in the third, one in the fourth, two in the fifth and two more in the eighth to earn the victory.

Both sides produced 11 hits in the contest and committed a single error. Kingsport got an RBI-single from Grabiel Jimenez, a two-run double by Anthony Dirocie and run-scoring single from Raphael Gladu to push across the four runs in the third.

Jimenez, Dirocie, Gladu, Hansel Moreno and Wagner Lagrange all had two hits apiece for Kingsport. Jimenez also scored a pair of runs.

Chavez Young, Yorman Rodriguez and McGregory Contreras each had two hits for the Blue Jays. Rodriguez doubled twice, scored twice and drove in a run. Contreras and Jesus Severino drove in two runs apiece. Ryan Noda, Brandon Grudzielanek and Rodriguez drove in runs and Noda also scored twice.

Bluefield’s Jose Nova (1-2) picked up his first win of the year in relief of Maximo Castillo. Nova allowed just one hit over 2 1/3 innings

Marcus Reyes and Ty Tice worked perfect eighth and ninth innings for the Blue Jays. Tice earned his fifth save of the season and lowered his ERA to 0.71.

Garrison Bryant started and went four innings for the K-Mets allowing five hits, four runs, striking out two and walking three. Reliever Aaron Ford (0-2) was tagged with the loss after tossing two innings and allowing two runs while fanning four. Ronald Sanchez also pitched two innings.

The K-Mets look to avoid the sweep Thursday night at 7:05 p.m.