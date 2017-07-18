K-Mets pummel Cardinals

In front of a crowd of 1,317 on hand for Fun Fest Night, Zabaleta had his best outing of the season. The 21-year-old from Bolivar, Colombia, gave up just two runs (one earned) and four hits over seven strong innings. Zabaleta was also able to work out of trouble, brought on at times thanks to four errors by his defense.

The K-Mets’ offense, which was held in check throughout most of the day Sunday afternoon by a trio of Cardinals pitchers, got off to a hot start Monday. After both Wagner Lagrange and Rigoberto Terrazas reached, cleanup hitter Jeremy Vasquez doubled off the left field wall to give Kingsport an early 1-0 advantage.

Johnson City (10-15) starter Edwar Ramirez was able to limit the damage, and his team almost immediately gave him a clean slate to work with, as second baseman J.D. Murders knotted the game at one with an RBI single to right.

Kingsport (10-13) was able to take the lead for good in the bottom of the third. Following a leadoff walk, Terrazas laced an RBI double off the right field wall, just over the leaping Carlos Talavera. Two batters later, Dionis Paulino homered to give the Mets a 4-1 lead.

After the Cardinals got a run back in the fourth, Kingsport was able to plate five runs over the next two innings, which put the game away for good. Key hits in the offensive surge included a two-run homer by Lagrange and RBI-singles by Grabiel Jimenez and Hansel Moreno.

The nine runs plated by Kingsport elevated their total to 152 in just 23 games this season, good enough for 6.6 runs per game, which is tops in the Appalachian League.

The K-Mets begin a six-game road trip today in which they’ll travel to Bluefield and Princeton. They return to Hunter Wright Stadium next Monday as they play host to the Danville Braves.

The Cardinals continue their six-game road trip today as they kick off a three-game series at Burlington.