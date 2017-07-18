Bluefield gets walk-off win against K-Mets

Yorman Rodriguez singled on a bunt down the third base line to open the inning and set up Noda’s heroics.

Joe DiBenedetto (2-0) earned the win, coming on in relief in the 11th inning. Bluefield starter Randy Pondler went six innings and gave up four hits, one walk and struck out three.

Kingsport’s Stephen Villines (1-1) took the loss after coming on in relief in the 11th. Christian James started for the Mets (10-14), going six innings, scattering five hits, allowing one earned run, walking one and striking out seven.

The two pitching staffs combined for 23 strikeouts in the contest.

Bluefield (17-9) scored a run in the fourth when Noda opened the inning by driving the ball over the right field fence.

The Mets tied things up in the eighth when Hansel Moreno hit a two-out double and then scored on a single to left by Wagner Lagrange.

The second game of the series is set for Wednesday night with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch.