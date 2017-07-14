Pulaski scores eight in third, cruise past K-Mets

Victor Rey led the Yankees (16-6) with three hits and two RBIs. Pablo Olivares added two hits while Jesus Bastidas had three RBIs.

Frederick Cuevas hit a solo homer in the second inning to put Pulaski on top 1-0. Then the flood gates opened in the bottom of the third. The Yanks sent 13 batters to the plate, collecting four hits, six walks and seeing three wild pitches and two balks.

When the third inning was mercifully over, the K-Mets trailed 9-0.

Kingsport (8-12) got on the board in the fourth when Kevin Hall, who had singled and advanced to second on a wild pitch, scored on a single by Danny Hoy. The K-Mets added three more runs in the fifth and another in the ninth, but it was too big a deficit to overcome.

Jeremy Vasquez continued his torrid pace at the plate for Kingsport, going 3-for-5 with an RBI. Rigoberto Terrazas, Juan Uriate and Hall had two hits apiece for the K-Mets as they pounded out 12 hits.

Pulaski starter Wellington Caceres went four innings and gave up four earned runs while striking out three.

Garrison Bryant (0-4) took the loss for Kingsport. He pitched 2 1/3 innings, allowed seven earned runs, walked three and struck out two.

The K-Mets return home to Hunter Wright Stadium Saturday night when they will host the Johnson City Cardinals in a 6:30 p.m. matchup.