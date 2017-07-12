Garcia’s three-run shot paces Pulaski in 5-4 win over K-Mets

The K-Mets (7-11) had taken a 1-0 lead in the top of the first when Rigoberto Terrazas singled to center then scored on a double by Jeremy Vasquez.

That lead was short-lived as Garcia’s blast over the left centerfield wall in the bottom of the inning put the Yankees in front.

Kingsport added a run in the second after Gavin Garay doubled to left and moved over to third on an infield single by Raphael Gladu. Garay then raced home on a fielder’s choice from Edgardo Fermin to narrow the deficit to 3-2.

The Yankees (15-5) added two more runs in the bottom of the fifth to increase their lead to 5-2.

Again, the K-Mets attempted to rally. Sixth-inning solo home runs from Vasquez and Anthon Dirocie brought Kingsport back within a run, 5-4.

But the Pulaski bullpen gave up just one hit the rest of the way. Abel Duarte and Tyler Honahan, who earned the save, struck out seven K-Mets between them over three innings.

Yankees’ starter Alexander Vizcaino (2-1) earned the win, going six innings, giving up four earned runs and striking out three.

Ezequiel Zabaleta (0-1) took the loss for Kingsport. He pitched five innings, gave up four hits and five earned runs while striking out five and walking just one.

The two teams will play the second game of their series tonight starting at 7 p.m.