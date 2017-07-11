K-Mets hammer out 19 hits, secure series split

The victory secured a split of the four-game set.

Greeneville led 4-2 before the K-Mets posted their first five-spot in the bottom of the fourth. The second five-run uprising, in the bottom of the seventh, extended Kingsport’s one-run margin to the final differential.

The K-Mets (7-10) racked up 19 hits, and every starter hit safely at least once.

Leadoff hitter Edgardo Fermin went 2-for-4 with a double, two walks and three runs scored. Fermin, who is batting 13-for-22 (.591) over the past five games, upped his average to .390.

Wagner Lagrange was 4-for-6 with a double, a run scored and an RBI. He pushed his average to .366.

Catcher Juan Uriarte finished 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles, three RBIs and two runs scored. He’s now batting .355.

Rigoberto Terrazas had two hits, two runs scored and two RBIs in five trips, upping his average to .338. Jeremy Vasquez moved his line to .333 with two hits in four at-bats and drove in three runs.

Dionis Paulino and Anthony Dirocie also had two hits apiece with Dirocie doubling home two runs.

At .291, the K-Mets boast the league’s second-highest batting average.

Reiny Beltre and Frankeny Fernandez led Greeneville (12-6) with two hits each. Beltre drove in two runs.

Joe Cavallaro gave up three runs in the top of the six, allowing the Astros to tie the score at 7, but he earned his first win of the season when the Mets pushed across a run in the home half.

Carlos Hernandez started and went five innings allowing four runs, none of them earned. Hernandez struck out three, walked two and allowed four hits.

Luis De Los Santos pitched two innings of hitless relief to close it out, fanning four.

The Appy League takes its first scheduled day off Tuesday in favor of the Major League Baseball All-Star Game. The K-Mets return to action on Wednesday night when they open a three-game set at Pulaski.