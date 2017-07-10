Vasquez unloads 3-run shot, K-Mets stop Astros

Jeremy Vasquez belted a three-run homer in the third inning to give the K-Mets a 4-2 advantage and the first three of their 10 unanswered runs.

Vasquez’s second home run of the season came after the Astros had take a 2-1 lead in the top of the inning. His shot also scored Edgardo Fermin and Rigoberto Terrazas, who had walked.

Fermin had a 3-for-3 day that included two walks and two runs scored. The Venezuelan upped his batting average to .382, third best in the Appalachian League, and is 11-for-18 over his past four games.

Juan Uriarte, serving as designated hitter, roped a pair of doubles in his 3-for-4 effort and drove in three runs.

Vasquez also walked twice and scored twice for the K-Mets (6-10), who won for just the third time in 13 games.

Wagner Lagrange and Victor Moscote rapped out two hits apiece for Kingsport. Lagrange had two RBIs and scored twice, and Moscote crossed home once and drove in a run.

Starter Jose Geraldo picked up the victory for the Mets. Geraldo (2-1) went five innings and allowed two runs, five hits and two walks while striking out three.

Billy Oxford and Stephen Villines each worked two scoreless innings of relief. Oxford allowed one hit and fanned three, and Villines struck out two and gave up two hits.

Cody Bohanek and Gilberto Celestino each went 2-for-5, combining for half the Astros’ hits.

Kingsport can square the four-game set tonight with a win in the series finale, which starts at 6:30 p.m.

The Appy League is off Tuesday off for Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game.