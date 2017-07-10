Pennucci takes over Bucs' baseball program

Those are the descriptions Dr. Richard Sander, East Tennessee State’s athletic director, said he heard about Joe Pennucci.

“When the ETSU family and the entire Northeast Tennessee community meet Coach Pennucci, they will quickly understand why ETSU baseball is in great hands,” Sander said.

The 39-year-old Pennucci was officially announced as the Buccaneers’ new head baseball coach Monday at the ETSU/Mountain States Health Alliance Athletic Center. He replaces Tony Skole, who recently left the Bucs to become The Citadel’s coach.

