Astros thump K-Mets, extend winning streak to 7

The Astros banged out 13 hits and tallied eight of their runs against K-Mets relievers, helping offset their four errors.

Greeneville put up two runs in the top of the first inning then expanded the lead to 4-1 on Adrian Tovalin’s third home run of the season in the third, a two-run shot off Kingsport starter Garrison Bryant.

Bryant (0-3) struck out seven and walked just one in five innings but was charged with four earned runs and five hits.

Reliever Ronald Sanchez entered in the sixth and recorded just one out while allowing four runs, including Ruben Castro’s three-run homer to right-center.

Greeneville led 8-2 after six innings, 11-4 after seven and 14-4 after eight.

Kingsport (5-10) banged out 10 hits with Rigoberto Terrazas, Wagner Lagrange and Jeremy Vasquez each hitting safely twice. Lagrange doubled and drove in three runs, Vasquez drove in two and Terrazas doubled home a run and scored twice.

Tovalin finished 3-for-4 and scored twice for the Appalachian League Western Division-leading Astros (12-4), who moved 1½ games ahead of second-place Elizabethton.

Roman Garcia was 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored. Castro added a double to his homer in five trips, drove in four runs and scored twice.

Greeneville starter Leovanny Rodriguez (3-0) was the winner. The 21-year-old Dominican went five innings and allowed five hits and a run, fanning five, to become the first three-game winner in the Appy League this season.

Tim Hardy and Austin Kerns tossed two innings of relief apiece to finish out the win.

Kingsport and Greeneville meet today at 4 p.m. in Game 3 of the four-game series.