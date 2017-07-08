Astros pitchers rein in K-Mets in 3-1 Appy win

One night after Kingsport scorched Bristol pitching for 19 hits in a storm-delayed 17-3 victory, a pair of Greeneville hurlers limited the K-Mets to six hits and one run in a 3-1 victory Friday evening before 1,486 fans at Hunter Wright Stadium.

The win was the sixth straight and eighth in the past 10 games for the Astros (11-4), who lead Elizabethton by a half-game in the Appalachian League Western Division.

Greeneville starter Felipe Tejada surrendered four hits, struck out five, walked none and allowed just an unearned run in 5 2-3 innings of work.

Reliever Francisco Villegas (2-0) was even better over the remaining 3 1-3 frames, striking out three, walking none and giving up two hits to pick up the victory. In three appearances spanning 11 2-3 innings this season, the 19-year-old Mexican has yet to allow an earned run while striking out a dozen and being touched for just four hits.

The K-Mets also got solid outings from a trio of hurlers.

Starter Christian James, a 16th-round draft pick in 2016, worked the first six innings. He gave up back-to-back doubles by Cody Bohanek and Gilberto Celestino to lead off the game but then allowed just one hit and struck out five before coming out after the sixth.

Joshua Payne, a 22nd-round pick this year, worked a scoreless seventh and eighth for the K-Mets before giving way to left-hander Aaron Ford in the top of the ninth. Ford walked Celestino on four pitches but after falling behind 2-0 to Brody Westmoreland got Westmoreland swinging and Adrian Tovalin looking.

With two down, Colton Shaver legged out an infield single but K-Mets first baseman Gavin Garay missed the throw to first, allowing Celestino to score the go-ahead run. Shaver, who went to third on the error, set the final margin when he scored on a Ford wild pitch.

The K-Mets' run came in the bottom of the second. Juan Uriarte doubled, went to third on a grounder to the right side and scored on an infield error.

Bohanek had two hits in four trips for Greeneville, which had five hits overall.

Edgardo Fermin was 2-for-4 for Kingsport (4-9). He has seven hits over his past two games, pushing his average to .362.

The teams reconvene tonight at 6:30 for the second of the four-game set.