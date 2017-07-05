K-Mets survive Pirates, rain to end skid at seven

The K-Mets scored four runs in the sixth, two each bookending a 68-minute rain delay, to rally for a 5-4 Appalachian League win over the Bristol Pirates at Boyce Cox Field.

The victory snapped a seven- game losing streak, Kingsport’s longest in five years.

The K-Mets’ uprising started when Wagner Lagrange reached on an error. Lagrange moved to second base on a wild pitch ahead of a walk to Jeremy Vasquez, which ended the night for Bristol starter Braeden Ogle. Lagrange and Vasquez moved up a base on a passed ball before reliever Mason Ward walked Juan Uriarte to load the bags.

Gavin Garay doubled to right-center to bring in Lagrange and Vasquez and close the margin to 6-3. After Anthony Dirocie struck out, Dionis Paulino walked to reload the bases with one out.

That’s when the rains came, forcing the delay of more than hour. When action resumed, the Pirates’ third pitcher of the inning, Chris McDonald, enticed Angel Manzanarez into a forceout that retired Uriarte at home.

Kingsport then took the 5-4 lead on Edgardo Fermin’s two-out, two-run double.

K-Mets relievers Ryan Selmer and Yeudy Colon came on to toss two scoreless innings each to nail down the win for Billy Oxford, who had thrown a scoreless fifth. Colon struck out five, walked one and didn’t allow a hit to register his second save.

Dirocie connected for a solo homer, his third of the season, in the fourth inning to give Kingsport its first run. Bristol answered with four runs in the bottom half against K-Mets starter Jose Geraldo.

Both teams finished with seven hits. Dionis Paulino was 2-for-3 with a run scored for Kingsport. Huascar Feuntes finished 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored and two driven in for Bristol.

Game 2 of the series is Wednesday night at 7 o’clock.