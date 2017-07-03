Astros hand K-Mets seventh straight loss

Saturday night’s game was suspended after the rains moved in, and relievers Garrison Bryant and Leovanny Rodriguez took over Sunday when the game resumed in the second inning.

Bryant (0-2) went six innings for Kingsport in the 6-2 loss, allowing all of the Astros’ runs. Rodriguez (2-0), who entered two batters into the bottom of the second, worked seven innings and allowed just four hits and one earned run for the victory.

Kingsport (3-7) led 2-0 going to the bottom of the fifth when the Astros plated three runs. Oscar Campos doubled to drive in one, Gilberto Celestine scored on a passed ball and Campos scored on Reiny Beltry’s sacrifice fly.

Frankeny Fernandez and Celestine each went 2-for-4. Celestine connected for a solo shot in the seventh, his first home run of the year. Cody Bohanek’s two-run double capped a three-run Greeneville seventh.

The nightcap, a 3-1 decision, was a seven-inning pitcher’s duel. Greeneville’s Tim Hardy went three innings, allowing just two hits. Jheyson Caraballo (1-0) came on to pitch four innings, allowing just three hits and no earned runs for the victory.

K-Mets starter Ronald Sanchez suffered the loss after going three innings and surrendering two earned runs on three hits and striking out three. Reliever Aaron Ford, pitching on the same field as when he toiled for the Tusculum Pioneers, worked two perfect innings in relief, striking out four.

Each team mustered just five hits.

Adrian Tovalin went 2-for-3 for the Astros, and Brody Westmorland and Roman Garcia drove in their runs.

The K-Mets got two hits in three trips from catcher Juan Uriarte, who drove in his team’s only run.

The teams complete their three-game Appalachian League set tonight at 7 o’clock at Pioneer Park.