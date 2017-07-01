Twins deal Mets second straight extra-inning loss

Elizabethton rode the career night of leadoff man Jose Miranda to a 12-10, 12-inning triumph on Friday night. The Twins won 8-7 in 11 innings on Thursday.

Miranda, who entered Friday night’s game hitting .200, raised his average to .364 with a 5-for-7 showing. The 19-year-old from Manati, Puerto Rico, finished with four RBIs and fell just a triple shy of the cycle.

Kingsport jumped on Twins starter Moises Gomez for four runs in the first, but Elizabethton chipped away in the middle innings. The Twins struck for three runs in the sixth and one in the seventh to stun the home crowd by taking a 7-6 lead.

Grainger County’s own Trey Cabbage appeared to put away the game with a three-run home run off K-Mets reliever Pedro Perez in the eighth inning, a shot that expanded the Twins’ advantage to four.

Then Kingsport found some fire.

With two outs in the eighth, K-Mets left fielder Wagner Lagrange hit what at first appeared to be an RBI single. The home plate umpire said Kingsport runner Oliver Pascual missed home plate, however, and the call sent manager Luis Rivera into a frenzy. Rivera slammed his helmet in disgust and was ejected.

The ejection lit a fire under Kingsport, which after holding the Twins in the top of the ninth struck for four runs in the bottom half. Victor Moscote’s two-run triple and Pascual’s game-tying RBI single were the key hits in the inning.

The teams traded zeros in the 10th and 11th, but K-Mets reliever Marbin Montijo found trouble in the 12th. Following a leadoff hit by pitch, Elizabethton manufactured two runs off RBI singles from Andrew Bechtold and Miranda.

Elizabethton reliever Jovani Moran retired the Mets in order to complete his 3 2-3 scoreless innings of relief and preserve the win.

The loss was Kingsport’s fifth in a row after a 3-0 start to the Appalachian League season. The K-Mets hit the road today for a six-day trip that starts at Greeneville and concludes at Bristol. They return to Hunter Wright next Friday night against Greeneville.