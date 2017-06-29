Twins limit K-Mets to three hits in 4-0 win

The K-Mets could muster only three hits Wednesday night against the Elizabethton Twins and dropped a 4-0 Appalachian League decision at Hunter Wright Stadium. It was Kingsport’s third straight defeat, following two losses to the Johnson City Cardinals in which the Mets managed only three runs.

Kingsport starter Jose Geraldo (1-1) was a little wild in the first inning, and Elizabethton made the young right-hander pay. After walking two in a row, Twins cleanup man J.J. Robinson laced a single to left-center for a 1-0 lead.

“Geraldo was a little anxious there in the first inning,” K-Mets manager Luis Rivera said. “After the first we calmed him down, he made some adjustments and he pitched pretty well the rest of the way.”

That one run was all that a trio of Elizabethton hurlers needed.

Hard-throwing right-hander Edwar Colina, the starter, had some control issues with his mid-90s fastball, walking four batters, but he no-hit Kingsport over his five innings.

Colina reached his pitch count and gave way to Jose Martinez, who surrendered a double to Walker Lagrange — the K-Mets’ first hit — in the sixth but threw 2 2-3 scoreless innings for the hold. Calvin Faucher came on to close it out and escaped the Twins’ only real jam by retiring Dionis Paulino with two on to end the eighth and set the Mets down in order in the ninth.

The Twins added some insurance in the top of the sixth on Wander Javier’s RBI double for the 2-0 lead. Robinson's two-run homer in the eighth iced it.

The teams continue their series tonight at Hunter Wright. First pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m.