Hunter Wright feels right to K-Mets lefty Ford

Ford attended a pair of high schools in his hometown of Houston and originally signed with the University of Houston in 2012. Instead, he attended San Jacinto Junior College in 2014 and 2015 before moving on to Auburn in 2016.

After one year on the Plains, Ford made his way to Tennessee Wesleyan, and there the 5-foot-11, 190-pound left-hander put together a stellar senior season. Ford went 6-3 with a 1.94 ERA with the Bulldogs, striking out 101 batters and walking only a dozen over his 74 1-3 innings pitched.

Tennessee Wesleyan closed the season with yet another Appalachian Athletic Conference tournament title and played in the Kingsport bracket in the first round of the NAIA tournament. Both events were staged at Hunter Wright Stadium.

Now Ford is back at Hunter Wright with the K-Mets after being selected by New York in the 21st round of this year’s Major League Baseball draft.

“This is cool,” Ford said during the K-Mets’ media day. “I feel like the season was preparation for this. Coming back kind of feels like it was meant to be.”

His teammates have been taking advantage of Ford’s familiarity with the area.

“They’ve asked about where to eat,” he noted, smiling. “And the basic run around of the town. I tell them I’m happy to be here. I’ve been through all areas of Tennessee and this is my favorite part. It’s beautiful here.”

Ford made his professional debut Wednesday night, coming on in relief against the Elizabethton Twins. The lefty pitched a scoreless inning and struck out two in the K-Mets’ 4-0 loss.